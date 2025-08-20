Madagascar Senate President Ravalomanana Visits Xizu Temple, Praises Zen Music and China-Madagascar Friendship Madagascar Senate President Ravalomanana Visits Xizu Temple, Praises Zen Music and China-Madagascar Friendship Madagascar Senate President Ravalomanana Visits Xizu Temple, Praises Zen Music and China-Madagascar Friendship Madagascar Senate President Ravalomanana Visits Xizu Temple, Praises Zen Music and China-Madagascar Friendship

ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 14, 2025, Richard Ravalomanana, President of the Senate of Madagascar, accompanied by his family, paid a friendly visit to Xizu Temple in the capital, Antananarivo. As a key figure in Malagasy politics and a close collaborator of President Andry Rajoelina, President Ravalomanana’s visit focused on cultural exchanges between China and Madagascar, exploring the achievements of Xizu Temple as a core platform for mutual cultural appreciation.Under the guidance of Venerable Master Shi Wule, the abbot of Xizu Temple in Madagascar, President Ravalomanana observed a rehearsal of Zen meditation music by the Wule Symphony Orchestra at the temple’s Dawn Grand Theater. The monks’ skillful performance of Zen music earned high praise from the Senate President: “Art knows no borders, and sacred sounds touch the heart. Xizu Temple in Madagascar uses music as a medium to blend Eastern wisdom with African spirit, serving as the most vivid expression of China-Madagascar friendship.” He further commended the orchestra’s philosophy of “attaining Buddhahood through virtue and bringing peace to the world through ritual and music,” describing it as “a messenger of peace that promotes dialogue between civilizations.”During the visit, President Ravalomanana lingered in the temple’s architectural complex, expressing admiration for Chinese traditional culture, architecture, craftsmanship, and murals. He remarked, “Xizu Temple is not only a place of faith but also a crystallization of cultural coexistence between China and Madagascar. The monastic community, rooted in Madagascar, has spread Chinese traditional culture to this Indian Ocean island nation, building a bridge of hearts that transcends language for the people of both nations.”

