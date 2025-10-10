Green Transition Award Ceremony grandly held at GreenCities Green Transition Award Ceremony grandly held at GreenCities Green Transition Award Ceremony grandly held at GreenCities Green Transition Award Ceremony grandly held at GreenCities

MALAGA, SPAIN, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between EU and China and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Spain and China, the first Green Transition Award ceremony was held on October 1st at GreenCities 2025. Antonio Garcia Acedo, Industrial and EU Fund Delegation to the Regional Government of Andalusia, Arturo Bernal Bergua, Minister of International Affairs, Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Malaga, and Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain attended and delivered opening speeches.Representatives of EU institutions, embassies, European and Chinese city governments, international organizations, and enterprises attended the award ceremony. The participating companies include dozens of important enterprises in the green economy, such as Energy China, China Railway Construction Group Corporation, BYD, Envision Energy, Goldwind, CHINT group, Beijing Chaoyang Environment Group, Guangzhou Environmental Investment Group, etc.The Green Transition Award is jointly initiated by the European Commission, NSGC and GreenCities. Its aim is to recognize Chinese city governments, organizations, and enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to promoting regional green transition progress and EU-China climate cooperation within the framework of the Joint Statement on Climate Change by Chinese and EU Leaders.

