Jobs, Internships, and AI Insights: Ras Al Khaimah’s Premier Careers Festival Returns This October

Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival Where ambition meets opportunity – RAKJIF 2025. Thousands of Emiratis expected at the UAE’s fastest-growing careers festival.

Leading UAE employers, on-the-spot interviews, and the AI & Future of Work Forum come together this October at the nation’s fastest-growing careers festival.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival (RAKJIF) returns for its third edition on Thursday, 9 October 2025, at the RAK Exhibition Centre, offering employers across the UAE a powerful platform to recruit, connect, and showcase their brands.Organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in partnership with the Investment and Development Office Ras Al Khaimah (IDO) and the Department of Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah, RAKJIF has rapidly established itself as a trusted platform connecting over 1,000 ambitious Emirati jobseekers with leading employers across the UAE.This year’s festival will feature participation from high-profile organizations spanning sectors such as banking, oil and gas, consulting, engineering, hospitality, and real estate. Attendees can look forward to direct access to employers, with opportunities for on-the-spot interviews, CV clinics, and personalized career guidance. With over 1,000 jobseekers expected, RAKJIF promises to be a bustling hub for professional discovery. Confirmed sponsors include PwC (Gold Sponsor) and RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (Silver Sponsor).New for 2025, the Festival introduces the AI & Future of Work Forum, where international experts, business leaders, and policymakers will share insights on how AI is transforming recruitment, workplace culture, and the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow. The forum will help employers stay ahead of emerging trends while engaging with peers from across industries.Past editions have welcomed top-tier employers such as DAMAC Properties, HSBC Bank, Hilti, Julphar, Stevin Rock, and McDonald’s, reinforcing RAKJIF’s reputation as a high-impact platform for recruitment and workforce development.Save the Date – Join Us This OctoberThe Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival 2025 – alongside the AI & Future of Work Forum will take place on Thursday, 9 October 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the RAK Exhibition Centre, bringing together employers, jobseekers, and industry experts for a full day of career-building, learning, and networking. Employers across the UAE are invited to register as exhibitors, recruiters, or sponsors.For further information, visit www.alqasimifoundation.com/rakjif For media inquiries, please contact:

