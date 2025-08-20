K-Beauty Brand Meditherapy Sees Viral Success with Retinal Skin Booster Serum

TikTok Fans Share Their Before & After

Meditherapy’s Retinal Skin Booster Serum has become an online sensation, praised for its multi-action formula that delivers visible results without irritation.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During this year’s Amazon Prime Day, Meditherapy , the Seoul-based next-generation K-beauty brand, made waves with its Retinal Skin Booster Serum taking the top spot in the Retinal Serum category, becoming the new star of the retinal market.What can explain the success of this serum is its use of retinAL, a more advanced and effective form of vitamin A compared to regular retinol. While retinol requires multiple conversion steps in the skin to become active, retinAL acts one step closer to the skin’s active retinoic acid, delivering faster and more potent results. This means users see improvements sooner, smoother wrinkles, firmer skin, and enhanced radiance, without the irritation commonly associated with traditional retinol products.Powered by RetinAL Advanced Technology, Meditherapy’s formula enhances absorption and bioavailability, ensuring retinal penetrates deeper into the skin. It also features soothing ingredients like Cica Biome to minimize irritation, making it ideal for even sensitive or acne-prone skin types.Clinically proven to smooth wrinkles, firm skin, and boost radiance within just four weeks, the serum delivers a visibly youthful glow with daily use.The formula packs in some powerful ingredients that people really love:• Retinal Liposome, encapsulated for stability, delivers deep action to refine skin texture and restore a smooth, even complexion.• Centella-derived probiotics, which strengthen the skin barrier and calm inflammation• Niacinamide, which evens skin tone, shrinks pores, and controls oil balance.Unlike many retinoids that can cause dryness and flaking, Meditherapy’s serum keeps skin hydrated, smooth, and glowing. Suitable for everyday use on face and body, the generous 150 mL size offers excellent value alongside proven results.Available on Amazon and other popular online stores, the serum is quickly becoming a favorite for those seeking a powerful yet gentle boost to their skincare routine.Building on this momentum, Meditherapy aims to introduce more consumers to the powerful benefits of retinal across upcoming global retail events. Meditherapy is ready to expand its reach and introduce more skincare lovers across North America to the benefits of retinal.About MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

