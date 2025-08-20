Kuvings Collaborates with Raw Food Expert Chie Ando to Introduce 7 Colorful Juice Recipes

Japanese Raw Food Expert Chie Ando 7 day Juice by Chie Ando Day 1: Pink Juice – Pink Blessing Day 2: Green Juice – Natural Cleansing Mix 7day Juice pack by Chie Ando

Japanese raw food expert Chie Ando introduces seven juice recipes designed to support health and wellness throughout the week.

Reset your body and mind with a colorful cup of juice” — Chie Ando

TYOKO, JAPAN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Japan has collaborated with renowned raw food expert Chie Ando to unveil the “7-Day Juice Recipe” using the Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer(ハンズフリースロージューサー). Based on the concept “Reset your body and mind with a colorful cup of juice” the program introduces seven vibrant juices designed to support wellness, beauty, and vitality throughout the week.💗 Day 1: Pink Blessing🍎 Ingredients: 1 pink grapefruit, ½ cup strawberries, 1 apple, ½ lemon.⭐ TIP: The tartness of grapefruit and the sweetness of strawberries create a perfect balance.💚 Day 2: Natural Cleansing Mix🍎 Ingredients: 2 stalks celery, 1 cucumber, 1 cup spinach, 1 green apple, ½ lemon.⭐ TIP: Packed with detoxifying green veggies. Cucumber adds hydration, and green apple brings a touch of sweetness.🧡 Day 3: Happy Orange Mix🍎 Ingredients: 2 carrots, 2 mandarins, 1 tsp ginger.⭐ TIP: Sweet and vibrant, this blend combines citrus and carrot nutrients, with a ginger kick to warm you up.💛 Day 4: Brilliant Glow Mix🍎 Ingredients: 2 apples, ½ tsp turmeric, 100ml water, ½ lemon.⭐ TIP: Turmeric adds a warm, spicy twist and supports gut health for a radiant glow.🤍 Day 5: Puremond🍎 Ingredients: 250g almonds, 250ml water.⭐ TIP: Creamy almond milk made simple. Great as a nutritious start to your day.❤️ Day 6: Heartful Red🍎 Ingredients: 2 tomatoes, 1 red bell pepper, 1 apple, ½ lemon.⭐ TIP: Packed with lycopene and balanced with a sweet-tangy flavor. Refreshing and revitalizing.💜 Day 7: Youthful Violet🍎 Ingredients: ½ cup blueberries, 1 cup grapes, ¼ purple cabbage, ½ lemon.⭐TIP: Rich in antioxidants that support anti-aging and vitality.Through this collaboration, Kuvings and Chie Ando inspire consumers to embrace a lifestyle filled with color, flavor, and nutrition—demonstrating how the Kuvings AUTO10S slow juicer makes healthy living both accessible and enjoyable.Chie Ando began her journey in raw food in 2016 and has since launched various educational programs in Tokyo, including raw food, fermentation, and raw patisserie classes. As a current ambassador for Kuvings, she actively contributes to the promotion of global wellness culture through practical, plant-based living.[Kuvings Japan]-Address: 〒104-0043 東京都中央区湊1-6-2 JKHDビル3F-Phone: +81 0120 816 861[Chie Ando]-Website : https://andlabtokyo.com -Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rawfoodhaccolab/

