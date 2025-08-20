Update No. 3: VSP arrests suspect on murder charge arising from death of woman found in Woodbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect on murder charge arising from death of woman found in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025) — The Vermont State Police arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of Tina Daigle earlier this summer in central Vermont.

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2025, took into custody Michael A. Williams, 60, of Morrisville. Investigation determined that Daigle was killed in Caledonia County early June 19, and her body was then left by the side of Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.

Williams is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury. He was ordered jailed without bail pending his initial court appearance.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Williams’ arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 2, 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025***

The Vermont State Police has been informed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington that the cause of Tina Daigle’s death was asphyxiation/compression of the neck, and the manner of death is homicide/assault by another.

The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist in this case call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will release additional details as the investigation progresses.

***Update No. 1, 7:55 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2025***

An autopsy was completed Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim as Tina Daigle, 38, of Hardwick.

A determination from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of her death remains pending further investigation.

State police continue to treat this death as suspicious and encourage anyone with information to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are available. VSP will continue to provide updates as the case unfolds.

***Initial news release, 6:50 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Washington County town of Woodbury.

The investigation began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025, when police received a report that a body had been found at a roadside pull-off along Route 14. First responders arrived and confirmed the individual, a woman, was deceased. Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its preliminary phase and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Once CSST completes its work processing the scene, the victim’s body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

