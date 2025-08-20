Aventis Launches Next-Generation Generative AI Agentic Training Coach to Transform Corporate Training

Aventis Learning Group Agentic AI coach

Aventis unveils AI Agentic Training Coach, enabling every company to build its own corporate university with smarter, faster learning.

With our Agentic AI Training Platform, we are democratising corporate learning—smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient training that empowers people and businesses.” — Samuel Teo, GM, Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reimagining Training: Smarter Coaching, Future-Ready Skills, and On-Demand Corporate Universities

Aventis Learning Group today announced the launch of its Generative AI Agentic Training Coach, a breakthrough platform set to revolutionise professional and corporate training. Built with the latest advancements in generative AI, autonomous reasoning, and voice interaction, the platform delivers highly personalised, on-demand coaching that adapts dynamically to each learner’s needs.

This initiative is closely aligned with Singapore’s national priorities. At the 2025 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to AI transformation: “The Government will help workers harness AI to remain competitive, and work closely with unions to redesign jobs.” Aventis’ platform is a concrete embodiment of this vision—using AI to empower both workers and companies to adapt, thrive, and lead in a rapidly evolving economy.

Empowering Businesses of All Sizes

For decades, only large organisations could afford the infrastructure of corporate universities. Aventis’ Agentic Training Coach changes that. With minimal setup, any company—regardless of size—can now build its own branded corporate university, providing high-quality, AI-powered learning at scale.

“At Aventis, we firmly believe in empowering a smarter workforce. Training should not just inform, but transform,” said Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School. “Our Generative AI Agentic Training Coach enables companies and learners to gain confidence quickly, accelerate growth pathways, and access personalised coaching at scale. This is professional development redefined—smarter, faster, and accessible to all.”

He added: “Our Agentic AI Training Coach turns corporate learning from a high-cost investment into a scalable, cost-efficient solution—delivering smarter, faster, and more accessible training for organisations of all sizes.”

A Paradigm Shift in Training and Development

The revolutionary Agentic Training goes far beyond conventional e-learning. Using advanced conversational AI, it acts as a personal coach—engaging learners in realistic, voice-powered dialogue, providing instant feedback, and tailoring scenarios to individual goals. From leadership and sales negotiation to customer service and presentation skills, the system replicates real-world practice in a safe, adaptive environment.

Key features include:

• Scenario Builder: Deploy tailored training simulations on any topic in under 10 minutes.

• Adaptive Voice Coach: Powered by GPT-5, responses evolve in real-time based on learner performance.

• Real-Time Feedback & Transcription: Learners receive transcripts, confidence scores, and actionable tips.

• Gamified Learning: Streaks, mastery rings, and XP points boost motivation and retention.

• Advanced Analytics: Dashboards track engagement, progress, and completion rates.

This innovation marks a turning point in corporate education. Instead of rigid, one-size-fits-all programmes, companies can now roll out training that is scalable, cost-efficient, and performance-driven.

The platform delivers:

• Higher Productivity: Automated coaching reduces training time while accelerating skill acquisition.

• Greater Flexibility: Learners train anytime, anywhere, with content that adapts to their progress.

• Substantial Cost Savings: Scalable modules reduce trainer hours and classroom costs.

• Democratised Access: Training becomes available to startups, SMEs, and global enterprises alike.

Transforming Lifelong Learning Across Industries

Designed for versatility, the platform has applications across multiple sectors:

• Corporate Training: Onboarding, compliance, and leadership development.

• Education: Academic tutoring and research supervision simulations.

• Healthcare: Role-play for patient communication and diagnostic discussions.

• Customer Service: Scenario-based training for frontline staff.

• Professional Skills: Public speaking, interview preparation, and sales mastery.

Early pilot programmes have reported strong learner engagement, with participants gaining confidence faster and retaining knowledge better than with traditional e-learning.

Explore New Opportunities

The Generative AI Agentic Training Coach is now available for corporate and institutional deployment. Aventis invites forward-looking organisations to join pilot programmes and experience how AI can elevate productivity, cut training costs, and transform workforce development.

Discover how your company can create its own branded corporate university and empower every employee with future-ready skills.

Request a complimentary demo today at ai.aventislearning.com

About Aventis Graduate School

Founded in 2007, Aventis Graduate School is one of Asia’s leading institutions dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners. Registered with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore, IHRP (Singapore), the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC), and the International Association for Counselling (IAC), Aventis partners with leading universities in the UK and Australia to offer more than 45 postgraduate programmes in fields such as AI, Cybersecurity, Business, Finance, and Human Resources. To date, Aventis has empowered over 80,000 learners from 35 countries worldwide.

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis Learning Group, the corporate training arm of Aventis Graduate School, has over 18 years of experience empowering professionals across Asia to upskill and thrive. Each year, it delivers more than 850 high-impact workshops to over 3,600 corporate clients, led by industry experts and designed to ensure learning is practical, relevant, and immediately applicable in the workplace.

Media Contact:

Oh Irene

Director (Marketing and International Business)

Aventis Learning Group

Email: irene@aventis.edu.sg

Mobile: (65) 9338 5299

Website: www.aventislearning.com

Aventis Agentic AI Training

