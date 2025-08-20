William Shatner’s Broadway Hit 'Shatner’s World' Set for Exclusive Digital Release on Stuff.io

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Shatner’s acclaimed one-man Broadway show, Shatner’s World, is coming to fans like never before. The legendary actor and cultural icon has partnered with Stuff.io , marking the first time audiences will be able to experience it outside the theater.Until now, Shatner’s World has never been available on streaming or physical media. The only way to see it was to be seated in the audience during Shatner’s limited Broadway run and subsequent live tour. By bringing it to Stuff.io, Shatner is opening the door for fans worldwide to finally watch — and truly own — this once-in-a-lifetime performance.Unlike traditional streaming or ticketed replays, Shatner’s World will be sold exclusively on Stuff.io as a digital collectible, giving fans direct ownership of the show. Sales details will be announced soon, but supporters can already secure their spot on the whitelist by claiming a free exclusive interview with Shatner and Stuff.io’s VP of Marketing, Sheila Dohmann, through Stuff.io here The interview offers fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain, from Broadway reflections to personal back stories, life lessons, and Shatner’s trademark wit. This free release not only provides a collectible piece of his journey but also serves as the automatic way to be on the whitelist for the full Shatner’s World release later this year.And fans don’t need to know anything about blockchain to participate. All that’s required is an email address and a credit card to purchase the show. It’s as simple as renting a movie online, but with the benefits of true digital ownership."Shatner’s World is a work that comes from the heart,” said Shatner. “For years I wondered how best to share it digitally without losing what makes it special. With Stuff.io, I finally have a place where my work can live forever, and where my true fans can own it in a way that has never been possible before.”Joshua Stone, CEO and Co-Founder of Stuff.io, added, “William Shatner is one of the most recognized and enduring performers in the world, and partnering with him embodies exactly what Stuff.io was built for: preserving cultural moments as digital assets that fans can truly own. We’re excited to share not only his performance, but also his wisdom, humor, and stories.”The release of Shatner’s World marks another milestone for Stuff.io’s mission to disrupt traditional media by enabling secure, decentralized ownership of film, television, music, books and audiobooks.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is the world’s leading Web3 digital media marketplace, empowering true digital ownership of movies, music, books and more. Their decentralized, encrypted assets empower consumers to buy, sell, or gift their content freely while ensuring creators earn fairly on every transaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.