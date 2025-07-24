DisplayRide Powers Pioneering Initiative to Combat Surging Auto Insurance Fraud in NYC’s For-Hire Vehicle Sector

Launches 500 Vehicle Pilot in Collaboration with American Transit Insurance Company, NYSFTB, & NYAB to address major problem impacting NYC's 100 K+ vehicles

....These cameras do more than deter misconduct – they provide undeniable proof. And every driver deserves that protection.” — Ralph Bisceglia, CEO, ATIC

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DisplayRide, a leader in AI-powered safety solutions for the gig-mobility sector, is the exclusive dashcam technology partner for Operation Bright Eye, a groundbreaking pilot initiative focused on reducing fraud and enhancing driver safety. The effort is being launched in collaboration with American Transit Insurance Company (ATIC), the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers (NYSFTD), and NYAB Insurance Brokerage.According to the FBI, staged auto accidents alone cost the U.S. insurance industry an estimated $20 billion annually. New York has seen a sharp rise in these incidents, with a 14% increase in reported staged accidents in the past year alone.For over fifty years, American Transit Insurance Company (ATIC) has been a trusted provider of insurance protection for taxis and for-hire vehicles across New York City. Today, ATIC insures approximately 65% of the market and continues to serve as a key player in supporting the industry’s financial stability. However, the company has faced millions of dollars in losses due to a surge in fraudulent claims and staged accidents.“We’ve witnessed the damage firsthand. Insurance fraud has become an industry of its own,” said Ralph Bisceglia, CEO of ATIC. “Nearly 70% of claims are fraudulent. Behind these numbers are coordinated networks of attorneys, medical offices, and physical therapy clinics working together to fabricate injuries and file inflated claims.ATIC and our partners are leading a major initiative aimed at protecting honest drivers, ending widespread abuse, and restoring integrity to the system. These cameras do more than deter misconduct – they provide undeniable proof. And every driver deserves that protection.”The pilot program will begin with 500 TLC-licensed for-hire (rideshare, taxis et al) vehicles across New York City and aims to better understand and combat fraudulent insurance activity—a challenge that continues to impact the broader for-hire vehicle industry. DisplayRide's AI-enabled dashcam platform will serve as the technological backbone of the pilot—delivering continuous, real-time monitoring of road events, equipped with GPS, video, and intelligent incident detection.While this initial pilot focuses on 500 vehicles, the broader for-hire sector in NYC consists of more than 100,000 vehicles—illustrating the scale of the issue and the potential future impact of successful safety and fraud mitigation efforts.“DisplayRide is honored and excited to be a critical part of Operation Bright Eye. Staged accidents and other safety issues are threatening the very viability of the rideshare, delivery, and other gig mobility sectors”, said, Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. “This pilot will not only showcase the effectiveness of DisplayRide’s AI-powered solution to address these issues—it will also lay the groundwork for us to scale rapidly in NYC and other major markets” he added.DisplayRide was chosen from among many industry players for its state-of-the-art, privacy-first technology, currently deployed with thousands of drivers. The platform not only records road activity but leverages Google Cloud-powered AI to proactively deter, document, and de-escalate incidents by providing automated, actionable feedback promptly.“Our system is more than a dashcam—it's a live, AI-powered safety partner capable of documenting video footage in real-time while also striving to prevent or at least mitigate any undesirable incidents”, said Navin Jethani, CTO, DisplayRide.Mark Holzwanger., President, NYAB Insurance Brokerage, reaffirmed, “We’re going after the people who’ve been stealing from our drivers for years. The DisplayRide solution brings critical technology that will enable us to do so”.“This is a sophisticated operation built to steal,” said Fernando Mateo, Spokesman for NYSFTD. “It costs drivers their jobs, their businesses, and their peace of mind. Operation Bright Eye is how we fight back and win. This industry has lived in the shadows of fear and fraud for too long—now the truth is watching. With partners like DisplayRide, we’re not just installing cameras—we’re installing accountability”.For more information on the pilot, and DisplayRide solutions for gig mobility, please contact info@displayride.comAbout DisplayRideDisplayRide is a global leader in delivering safety for gig mobility using advanced AI, IoT and 5G technologies. With thousands of deployments and partnering with Google, T-Mobile, Nvidia and other leaders, DisplayRide is transforming gig mobility. More information: info@displayride.com +1.408.290.1936

Vehicle Insurance Fraud Pandemic in NYC!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.