DisplayRide Partners with Drivers Union to Enhance Safety and Deactivation Support for Rideshare Drivers

Innovative collaboration brings DisplayRide's top-rated Rideshare Monitoring Platform to thousands of Rideshare drivers in Washington and Oregon

We are excited to partner with DisplayRide to provide our membership.. these protections, improve safety, and offer peace of mind to drivers and passengers, enhancing the rideshare experience for all”
— Peter Kuel, Drivers Union President
MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayRide Inc., a world leader in delivering safety solutions to the mobility and gig economy, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Drivers Union, serving thousands of rideshare and delivery drivers in Washington and Oregon.

Through this partnership, DisplayRide will offer its acclaimed Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP) to Drivers Union members, providing tailored safety features and deactivation support at special pricing.

The DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform, rated the #1 dash cam solution for rideshare drivers in 2023 and 2024, offers a suite of unique features designed to deter, document, and de-escalate safety incidents. Already utilized by thousands of drivers across the United States, the RMP has proven effective in creating a safer and more pleasant rideshare experience.

Key features of the RMP include the Deactivation Support System, which expedites and resolves driver deactivations, an all too common occurrence. This system, along with other safety enhancements, provides peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

"Drivers Union has organized Washington UBER & LYFT drivers to win first-in-the-nation just cause protections against unfair deactivation. We are excited to partner with DisplayRide to provide our membership special pricing to strengthen these protections, improve safety, and offer peace of mind to drivers and passengers, enhancing the rideshare experience for all," said Peter Kuel, Drivers Union President.

The DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform offering for Drivers Union will incorporate customizations specifically designed to best serve the Drivers Union community, reinforcing its commitment to driver safety and satisfaction.

About Drivers Union

Drivers Union is an association of drivers who work for UBER, LYFT, and other app-based transportation platforms to promote fairness, justice, and transparency in the Pacific Northwest personal transportation industry. Through Drivers Union, Washington drivers have won first-in-the-nation rights, benefits, and protections.

About DisplayRide Inc.

DisplayRide Inc. is a world leader in delivering safety solutions to the mobility and gig economy. Its flagship solution, the Rideshare Monitoring Platform, is actively used across the US and has been rated as the best cloud-connected solution in the market.

