RepSpark Unveils RepSpark Flow at 2026 PGA Show: The Largest Platform Evolution in Company History

The #1 B2B ecommerce platform for the golf industry introduces a completely reimagined wholesale experience.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark , the leading B2B wholesale ecommerce platform used by the golf industry’s top apparel, footwear, and accessory brands, today announced it will debut RepSpark Flow at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.RepSpark Flow represents the most significant release in the company’s nearly 20-year history that provides a comprehensive overhaul designed to redefine how brands and retailers connect, discover, and order products.As the trusted standard for the golf industry, RepSpark powers wholesale operations for the sport's most recognizable brands, such as Callaway, Sun Day Red, IBKUL, and more.At the 2026 PGA Show, the company will showcase how RepSpark Flow modernizes the B2B experience to match the speed and simplicity of direct-to-consumer shopping, ensuring that "when ordering flows, relationships grow.""The golf industry demands precision and speed, especially when managing complex pre-books, embroidery programs, and multi-door deliveries," said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. "RepSpark Flow is our answer to the friction that has historically slowed down wholesale. We have rebuilt our platform to ensure that every click moves a buyer closer to an order, eliminating the mental load and administrative fatigue that holds sales teams back."Fewer Clicks. Faster Orders. Stronger Connections.Attendees at the PGA Show will be the first to experience the capabilities of the January release of RepSpark Flow. The update is engineered to help brands scale their wholesale volume without scaling their headcount.Key capabilities of RepSpark Flow being showcased at the booth include:-A Modernized Shopping Experience: A reimagined UI and navigation structure that mirrors modern ecommerce. The new design reduces training time and allows buyers to browse and order intuitively, significantly reducing entry errors and increasing sales conversions.-The Always-On Cart: A persistent cart that follows the user throughout their entire session. Buyers can now navigate between catalogs, reports, and product detail pages without losing their progress. This "no-dead-ends" approach allows for seamless multi-tasking and reduces cart abandonment.-RepSpark AI: The introduction of intelligent, context-aware AI that acts as a 24/7 assistant. RepSpark AI automatically scans visible orders to highlight critical actions (such as expiring drafts, missing follow-ups, or unusual order patterns) instantaneously. What previously took sales reps 15 minutes of manual analysis now takes seconds. This is just the beginning, coming later in 2026: AI-powered search, recommendations, forecasting, and more.-Dynamic Ordering: A single, streamlined view for complex orders. Users can now place multi-date and multi-location orders in one unified workflow, eliminating the need to jump between tabs or create separate orders for different delivery windows.-Dedicated Product Detail Pages: Enhanced product pages that offer richer storytelling and clearer merchandising, giving brands tighter control over how their line is presented and helping retailers find the right products faster.Visit RepSpark at the 2026 PGA ShowRepSpark invites all brand executives, sales directors, retailers, sales reps, and PGA professionals to visit their booth to experience a live demonstration of RepSpark Flow.You can find the RepSpark team on-site at Booth 6638, demonstrating how the new features reduce administrative time and give sales reps more freedom to focus on building relationships and serving their accounts.For more information, visit flow.repspark.com.About RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com , and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.