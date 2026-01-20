RepSpark Powers Wholesale Growth for Leading Outdoor & Tactical Brands

RepSpark demonstrates how the outdoor lifestyle industry is digitizing wholesale to eliminate manual friction and drive speed to market.

With 25% of dealer orders now coming from international markets, our brands are proving that the future of wholesale is global, digital, and data-driven” — Meghann Butcher, CEO and Founder of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With outdoor lifestyle brands gathering in Las Vegas for the 2026 SHOT Show, RepSpark , a leading B2B wholesale eCommerce platform, is celebrating a major milestone in the sector.High-growth brands, including 5.11 Tactical, Tru-Spec, and Nexbelt, are using RepSpark’s unified platform to drive global expansion, streamline sales operations, and empower their sales teams with real-time data.In an industry where inventory accuracy and speed to market are critical, RepSpark has become the digital backbone for tactical and outdoor lifestyle brands.The platform’s data reveals a significant shift toward global commerce: 1 in 4 orders placed by dealers on RepSpark are now international, underscoring the necessity for brands to adopt systems that handle multi-currency and multi-language capabilities seamlessly."This market demands precision, not just in the gear they sell, but in how they sell it," said Meghann Butcher, CEO and Founder of RepSpark. "With 25% of dealer orders now coming from international markets, our brands are proving that the future of wholesale is global, digital, and data-driven. We are proud to support industry leaders like 5.11, Nexbelt, and Tru-Spec as they continue to set the standard."Scaling Tactical Giants GloballySince 2019, 5.11 Tactical has partnered with RepSpark to unify its global wholesale operations. By consolidating disparate systems into one centralized platform, 5.11 Tactical has successfully scaled to support over 1,600 B2B buyers across North America, Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong.5.11 needed a unified platform to integrate data with all software platforms to support its dealers across multiple business units and divisions. The result has been enhanced visibility into real-time inventory and a streamlined ordering process for their massive global dealer network.Empowering Sales Teams and OperationsTru-Spec, a leading supplier of uniforms and personal equipment, utilizes RepSpark to streamline its wholesale ordering, benefiting from deep ERP integrations that reduce manual maintenance and IT burden.Nexbelt has redefined the retail experience by utilizing its innovative ratcheting system to reduce retail SKU counts by up to 90%. To match the efficiency of its product, Nexbelt partnered with RepSpark to modernize its wholesale operations.Before RepSpark, Nexbelt relied on manual Excel entries that took up to 10 minutes per order. Today, their team of nearly 100 sales representatives across the Firearms, Golf, and Apparel divisions has achieved near-total adoption, slashing order processing time by more than 80% and virtually eliminating manual entry errors.Nexbelt’s digital transformation was driven by a need for "Best-in-Class" transparency. By integrating live inventory ETAs, sales reps and dealers no longer have to wait for office callbacks; they have a "single source of truth" for stock levels and future delivery dates."The single most significant benefit wasn't just the software, it was the transparency. Taking out the middleman and giving our reps the ability to see exactly when inventory is arriving transformed us from a reactive team to a proactive sales force,” said Seth Halliwill, Category Sales Manager, Nexbelt.Nexbelt is also utilizing RepSpark’s Microsites to power its high-volume corporate and tournament business. This feature allows Nexbelt to create custom digital assortments for specific events or accounts, making the purchasing process "simple and painless" for both the brand and the end member.As Nexbelt continues to scale, RepSpark serves as the digital backbone for its expanding global footprint.For brands that want to level up their wholesale operations, visit the RepSpark team at Booth 80411 at the 2026 Shot Show in Las Vegas.About RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their dealers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com , and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

