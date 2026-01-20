Catapult Brand Group Selects RepSpark as Exclusive B2B Powerhouse to Scale Premier Golf and Lifestyle Portfolio

The collection of Catapult brands that will be joining RepSpark

The partnership kicks off at the 2026 PGA Show, debuting “RepSpark Flow” technology and multi-branded microsites for a new era of wholesale excellence.

We are thrilled to help them scale their reach, providing their buyers with a seamless 'fewer clicks' experience and the AI-driven insights” — Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catapult Brand Group , a premier sales and marketing agency representing some of the most iconic names in golf and lifestyle, has officially selected RepSpark as its exclusive B2B wholesale e-commerce platform. This strategic partnership unites Catapult’s elite brand portfolio with RepSpark’s industry-leading technology to modernize the ordering experience for golf shops, resorts, and specialty retailers worldwide.The collaboration officially launches this week at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, marking a significant leap forward in how golf merchandise is bought and sold. Catapult Brand Group will utilize RepSpark Flow , the latest software release from RepSpark, which brings B2C simplicity, AI-powered insights, and multi-date shopping carts to the wholesale environment.A Powerhouse Lineup of BrandsCatapult Brand Group represents an unparalleled roster of brands that will now be accessible through the RepSpark ecosystem. Retailers can look forward to a streamlined, digital-first ordering process for:-Cole Haan Footwear & Apparel, Bombas, Richardson, Foxden Fairways, Knockaround, Fair Harbor, Brumate, Native, Superfeet, Pin Hunters, Wyld1, Speaqua, and Tidal Links.Individual brands will be rolled out throughout 2026, with dedicated announcements to follow as each goes live on the platform. To ensure total operational harmony, Catapult utilizes Apparel Magic as its dedicated ERP, which integrates seamlessly with RepSpark to provide real-time inventory data and streamlined order management.Revolutionizing Event MerchandisingIn addition to standard wholesale ordering, Catapult and RepSpark are set to transform the tournament and corporate gifting space. Starting in early spring 2026, multi-branded microsites will be available under the Catapult Brand Group umbrella. These microsites will allow golf shops and tournament directors to easily curate and utilize event merchandise from across the Catapult portfolio in one cohesive, digital shopping destination.Leadership Perspectives"We are incredibly excited to partner with RepSpark to bring our world-class brands to life in a digital environment that matches the premium nature of the products themselves," said Grace Hurley, PGA, Vice President of Brands & National Events at Catapult. "By leveraging RepSpark Flow and our Apparel Magic integration, we are removing friction for our sales reps and retail partners by providing them with the modern tools they need to succeed. The addition of multi-brand microsites this spring will be a game-changer for the tournament and event industry.""Catapult Brand Group has an incredible eye for the brands that golfers and outdoor enthusiasts want," said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. "By adopting RepSpark Flow, Catapult is demonstrating true leadership in the golf industry. We are thrilled to help them scale their reach, providing their buyers with a seamless 'fewer clicks' experience and the AI-driven insights necessary to make smarter buying decisions in 2026 and beyond."Why RepSpark Flow?By transitioning to RepSpark Flow, Catapult Brand Group and its retailers will benefit from:-The "Always-On" Cart: A persistent shopping cart that follows the user across the entire session. Buyers can now navigate between catalogs, reports, and product pages without losing their progress.-AI-Powered Order Insights: Embedded AI scans for expiring drafts, missing follow-ups, and unusual order patterns, allowing Sales Reps and Buyers to address issues before they become problems.-Dynamic Ordering: Complex orders are simplified. Buyers can manage multi-date and multi-location orders in a single, streamlined view.-Modernized Discovery: Dedicated product detail pages and enhanced search capabilities with a UI that puts the brand’s story front and center.-Insignia Experience: Precision management for logos and custom embroidery across premier apparel brands.Retailers and brands attending the 2026 PGA Show are encouraged to visit RepSpark Booth 6638 to see the new interface in action. If a brand would like to learn more about RepSpark and using Catapult Brand Group to sell their products, you are also encouraged to visit the RepSpark Booth at the show or visit the sites below.About Catapult Brand GroupCatapult stands out as the leading integrated golf and sport growth platform, uniquely equipped with experts covering design, sourcing, production, sales, marketing and fulfillment. We help build authentic connections between leading brands, retailers and consumers. For more information, visit catapultbrandgroup.com/About RepSparkRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. Headquartered in Anaheim, CA, RepSpark helps brands accelerate sales growth and improve retailer relationships. For more information, visit repspark.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.