DMPED Digest - August 2025 Edition

Letter from the Deputy Mayor

Last week was a huge win for DC! The DC Council passed the FY26 budget on Monday and took a first vote to support the RFK redevelopment on Friday, with the final vote scheduled for September.

Under Mayor Bowser's leadership, DC is laying the foundation to bring the Washington Commanders back home and transform the RFK campus into a vibrant hub for sports, housing, and mixed-use development—a major milestone in the mayor's Growth Agenda. As we know, certainty in these times is more important than ever, and we are focused on creating new opportunities for local businesses and residents.

This coming year’s budget supports DC’s goal of diversifying its economy, so we can remain a thriving city. The FY26 budget invests in growing our Technology and Sports & Entertainment sectors, repositioning Downtown so it remains vibrant, investing in affordable housing, and supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the city. Some of the highlights include:

A new $2.4 million Technology Ecosystem Fund to grow our technology sector

$8.9 million in grants and support for local retailers and manufacturers

$100 million for the Housing Production Trust Fund

$34.5 million to implement the vision for Gallery Place/Chinatown

$883 million to build infrastructure needed for the Commanders stadium and RFK Campus

We’re energized, focused on what’s ahead and committed to building a DC that works for everyone!

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert

