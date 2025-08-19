Reed Family Dentistry Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Patients and the Community

The Reed Family Dentistry Team at the practice's 75th Celebration In 1949, Dr. Loyd Reed opened the first dental practice in Millington, Tennessee Reed Family Dentistry is Celebrating 75 Years of Treating Patients and the Community Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed of Reed Family Dentistry, a third-generation, family-owned practice celebrating 75 years in business The Reed Family Dentistry Team gathered in the photo booth at the practice's 75th celebration

I’m already looking forward to our 100th anniversary. I may not be practicing anymore, but I plan to be there to cut the cake!” — Dr. Kevin Reed, Reed Family Dentistry

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Family Dentistry , a third-generation, family-owned dental practice, recently celebrated 75 years of treating people, not just teeth. The practice is currently run by father and son dentists, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed.Millington’s first-ever dental practice, Reed Family Dentistry was started soon after World War II in 1949 by Kevin’s father, Dr. Loyd Reed. His son and grandson agree it is an honor to carry on Dr. Loyd’s legacy of excellence.Dr. Kevin Reed received his B.A., with a major in English and Biology, from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1978. He received his D.D.S from the University of Tennessee at Memphis in 1982. He and his wife Lynn have been members of Second Baptist Church Memphis since 1980, the year of their marriage. They have one daughter, two sons, and are proud grandparents to six grands with another on the way! Dr. Taylor Reed graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Engineering in 2013. He then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Tennessee at Memphis in 2017. He has been married to his wife, Elisabeth, since June of 2015, and they have two children and another on the way!The Reeds credit their training at The Pankey Institute , a world-renowned dental continuing education facility, for their ability to effectively serve the community for 75 years and counting. As for the future, the Reeds have no plans of slowing down. “I’m already looking forward to our 100th anniversary,” says Dr. Kevin Reed. “I may not be practicing anymore, but I plan to be there to cut the cake!”Over the years, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor have made mission trips to Honduras to provide dental care to those in need. In Memphis, Dr. Kevin began serving on Church Health’s team of volunteer dentists at the nonprofit’s inception in 1988. Both Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor volunteer with Donated Dental Services and Mid-South Mission of Mercy, providing free dental care to qualifying patients.To commemorate the practice’s legacy of service, the Reeds commissioned local documentarian Sam Coates to create a short film that may be viewed at www.reedfamilydentistry.com/celebrating-75-years With offices in Covington, TN and Millington, TN, Reed Family Dentistry provides a wide array of dental services including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal care and more. For more information, visit www.reedfamilydentistry.com

Reed Family Dentistry at 75

