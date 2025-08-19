Crumbl Makes Back-To-School Sweeter Than Ever

Crumbl Crumbl

Celebrate a New Year of School with New Desserts

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The back-to-school season is here, and Crumbl is ready to make every lunchbox, teacher gift, and after-school hangout a little sweeter. Whether it’s surprising your child with a treat tucked into their lunch, showing appreciation to a favorite teacher, or celebrating the first week of classes with friends, Crumbl desserts are the perfect way to add joy to any school day.After removing “Cookies” from the name in 2024, Crumbl opened the door to a growing lineup of crave-worthy desserts. From rich brownies to decadent cakes, every week you’ll find something new and unexpected on the menu.One of the newest creations on the menu this week is the Dubai Chocolate Brownie. It’s a soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream. It’s a perfect example of the variety Crumbl now offers, and a reminder that there’s always something new to discover.From the first day of kindergarten to the last bell of the semester, Crumbl is here for it. With a menu that’s as dynamic as the school year itself, there’s always something worth sharing.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavours every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favourites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

