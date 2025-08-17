Crumbl Drops Their Community-Crafted Dubai Chocolate Brownie

Crumbl Crumbl

The Viral Sweet With A Crumbl Spin

Crumbl constantly tackles food trends in a fresh and creative way. Our Dubai Chocolate Brownie brings that viral flavor to life in a way that only Crumbl can.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The flavor that broke the internet is now at Crumbl! Making the Dubai Chocolate trend their own, Crumbl is finally unveiling the dessert decided on by fans. Social media followers chose brownie over cheesecake, and now the Dubai Chocolate Brownie hits all Crumbl stores on Monday, August 18th.This dessert takes the famous flavor profile and gives it a Crumbl spin. It’s a soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.“Crumbl constantly tackles food trends in a fresh and creative way,” says Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder and Chief Branding Officer. “Our Dubai Chocolate Brownie brings that viral flavor to life in a way that only Crumbl can.”This brownie has a luxury look, decadent textures, and a rich pistachio-chocolate combo that loyal fans will not want to miss. Forget the packing, plane, and passport and get the Dubai Chocolate Brownie at your neighborhood Crumbl. Available this week only.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

