Marketers, Agencies & Brands Shine as Content Marketing Institute Announces Top Honors in 2025 Content Marketing Awards

Content Marketing Institute Announces Top 7 Winners in the 2024 Content Marketing Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top three winners in the prestigious 2025 Content Marketing Awards. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program. The Content Marketing Awards are presented each year by CMI, the leaders in content marketing, to recognize the best projects, agencies, and marketers around the world.Here are the 2025 top Content Marketing Award winners:- Agency of the Year: Message LabMessage Lab's work for clients such as the Gates Foundation, SoftBank, Google, and Visa earned it Agency of the Year honors for consistently developing innovative platforms that create meaningful impact.- Content Marketer of the Year: Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle BeachStuart's work on the "Traveling the Spectrum" series, which showcases travel experiences for families with neurodiverse children, revolutionized destination marketing by leading with authentic human stories.- Project of the Year: January Anti-Challenge by Maxwell & Dave’s Killer BreadThe brand-agency collaboration "January Anti-Challenge" claimed Project of the Year by deliberately rejecting traditional New Year's marketing tactics in favor of content that made people "feel seen, not sold to."“We are excited to award some of the best innovation and creativity the content marketing industry has to offer,” shared Stephanie Stahl, managing director of the Content Marketing Institute. “We're thrilled to recognize this year's class of top performers for the exceptional skill, creativity, and strategic thinking they exhibited with their best-in-class content programs. Their excellence is an inspiration for all marketers.”Congratulations to the winners of the top three Content Marketing Award prizes and the more than 50 individual category winners announced in August. You can see the full list of the 2025 winners here: cmi.media/awards2025 Explore all the groundbreaking work in the online winners spotlight gallery here: cmi.media/awards-spotlight The 2026 Content Marketing Awards program will open in Spring 2026. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: ContentMarketingAwards.com About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com

