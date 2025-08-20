Roger Spitz Headlines Rulebreaker Future Congress With Keynote on Future of Artificial Intelligence and Decision-Making

Roger Spitz Opening Keynote - The Future Congress Roger Spitz Flagship Keynotes - The Visionary Trilogy Roger Spitz Keynote Talk - Nasscom 2024 (Bangalore, India)

I had the pleasure to hear Roger Spitz, one of the world’s top futurists. He’s able to talk about the future in a compelling way and also provides major insights… He delivers fantastic keynotes.” — Harald Köpping Athanasopoulos, 2B Ahead - Head of Trends & Foresight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz delivered a groundbreaking opening keynote at the Rulebreaker Future Congress 2025 in Leipzig, Germany. Hosted by Europe’s largest futures think tank, 2b AHEAD, the event convened global leaders to explore transformative themes like quantum computing, artificial general intelligence, and robotics.

Spitz’s keynote talk, titled “The Future of AI & Strategic Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption,” introduced his bold lens on AI through “Techistentialism,” which explores how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping human agency and decision-making. He challenged the audience to reclaim intelligence to remain relevant as machines encroach upon the decision-making value chain.

ROGER SPITZ’S FUTURE CONGRESS KEYNOTE THEMES

“Today, I had the pleasure to hear a keynote by Roger Spitz, one of the world’s top futurists. He’s not only able to talk about the future in a compelling way, but also provides major insights, like that it’s not really possible to predict the future, but to have a horizon where you can locate what is certain, what is uncertain, and that the role of a futurist is to navigate that uncertainty. I highly recommend Roger Spitz as a keynote speaker, he delivers fantastically.” - Harald Köpping Athanasopoulos, 2B Ahead - Head of Trends & Foresight

In his keynote, Spitz illustrated how artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing into domains once considered exclusively human. While we’ve long excelled at decision-making, our advantage is waning. As Roger Spitz explores through his breakthrough concept of “Techistentialism,” our very existence and decision-making are being fundamentally reshaped by technology.

Automation, cognification, decentralization, digitization, and virtualization are altering every aspect of our lives. How can humans enhance their capabilities to remain relevant as AI advances? What higher-level functions are machines now capable of, and how quickly are they learning? Attendees left Spitz’s keynote with actionable tools and a mindset shift to thrive in a future where human cognition and AI are inseparable.

A staple keynote speaker at the world’s most influential innovation lineups, Roger Spitz has delivered flagship keynote talks at prestigious Technology Conferences around the globe.

LAUNCHING THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: A NEW GLOBAL KEYNOTE SERIES

Following a record-breaking book tour for his “Disruptive Futures” series, Roger Spitz continues to shape global innovation agendas with a newly launched international speaking series: The Visionary Trilogy.

This empowering new keynote series equips organizations worldwide with Roger Spitz’s unique expertise, delivered to help leaders, investors, and policymakers build resilience in unpredictable times.

As we prepare for 2026, The Visionary Trilogy will inspire and energize audiences around the globe, rewiring how we think, decide, and lead in a rapidly shifting world.

The Visionary Trilogy features three flagship talks:

1. THE MINDSET SHIFT – Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow… until it isn’t. How do you anticipate unpredictable futures?

2. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT – Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

Explore the future of AI and decision-making amid systemic disruption.

3. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Inspire Transformational Futures.

What does anticipatory leadership for sustainable value creation look like?

This timely series offers leaders, investors, and policymakers a powerful framework to rethink mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership.

To discuss booking a keynote:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries: media@disruptivefutures.org

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute, founded by leading futurist Roger Spitz and headquartered in San Francisco, is the preeminent global think tank offering thought leadership, executive education, and strategic intelligence to empower organizations and changemakers worldwide. The Disruptive Futures Institute redefines futures studies and strategy by providing updated concepts, adaptive frameworks, and operational methodologies.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and keynote speaker. Over the past decade, he has delivered well over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across six continents and 40+ countries, captivating audiences worldwide. His keynote presentations provide clarity, informed optimism, and actionable intelligence amid constant change.

His latest bestselling book Disrupt With Impact is Winner of the 2024 Harvey Chute Best Business Book Award (Chanticleer International Book Award), Winner of the 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award, and 2025 Finalist for the International Book Awards in General Business and Management & Leadership.

An industry-recognized writer, speaker, and investor in Artificial Intelligence, Roger Spitz coined the term Techistentialism which studies the nature of human beings, existence, and decision-making in our technological world. As an advisor and investor in dozens of artificial intelligence startups, Spitz chairs the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence, and serves on the AI Council of Indian Society for Artificial Intelligence (ISAIL).

ROGER SPITZ GLOBAL TECH CONFERENCE KEYNOTES

Roger Spitz is an indispensable voice at major technology conferences and the world’s most influential innovation keynote lineups. Over the years, he has delivered keynote talks at prestigious Innovation & Tech Summits, including MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, Nasscom (Bangalore, India), Gartner, CogX (London), Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City), Amcham Lab Global Talks (Brazil), Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany), Singularity University (San Francisco), World Economic Forum (Geneva & New York), Global Peter Drucker Forum (Austria), Climate Week (San Francisco), Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona), TechCrunch Disrupt, StartSe Global Conference (São Paulo), DLD Innovation, TMT Finance (Tech M&A Forum London), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), NASDAQ, NASA Futures Roundtables (Washington D.C.), and the Edison Electric Institute’s Global Electrification Forum (Washington D.C.), Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Tech (KAIST), Viva Tech (Paris).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered 500+ keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

• Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers by leading speaker agencies.

• His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz’s unique insights are highly sought by organizations aiming to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

• Built on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from the strategic foresight practice Techistential, Spitz’s presentations deliver cutting-edge perspectives.



ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

