Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,963 in the last 365 days.

Santa Barbara raised e-filing fees to offset system's expenses

(Subscription required) Santa Barbara Superior Court will raise its e-filing fee from $6.45 to $10 per envelope on Sept. 1 to recover costs from technology upgrades and expanding digital case infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Santa Barbara raised e-filing fees to offset system's expenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more