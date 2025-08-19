Santa Barbara raised e-filing fees to offset system's expenses

(Subscription required) Santa Barbara Superior Court will raise its e-filing fee from $6.45 to $10 per envelope on Sept. 1 to recover costs from technology upgrades and expanding digital case infrastructure.

