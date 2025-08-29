State Supreme Court overturns death sentence in gang case

(Subscription required) The high court on Thursday reversed the death penalty for Jason Alejandro Aguirre, citing a 2021 law requiring stricter proof of gang activity, but left his murder and attempted murder convictions intact.

