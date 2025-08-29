Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,371 in the last 365 days.

State Supreme Court overturns death sentence in gang case

(Subscription required) The high court on Thursday reversed the death penalty for Jason Alejandro Aguirre, citing a 2021 law requiring stricter proof of gang activity, but left his murder and attempted murder convictions intact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Supreme Court overturns death sentence in gang case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more