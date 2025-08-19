Shasta County Courthouse 2nd floor to remain closed as water damage is fixed

After its $175 million courthouse was flooded out right before summer, Shasta County is keeping the second floor closed for now due to ongoing construction to repair all of the water damage. The closure has resulted in multiple cases being moved or relocated to other court departments, and a stairway leading from the first to second floor has been blocked off.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.