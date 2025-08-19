St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 at 0928 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Adam Belliveau
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Shaun Whitcher
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/19/25 at approximately 0928 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a fight in progress in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers spoke with the victim, Shaun Whitcher (65) of Lyndon, on scene as well as several witnesses. Investigation revealed that Adam Belliveau (31) of St. Johnsbury, had committed the offense of Simple Assault as well as unlawful mischief after causing damage to Whitcher’s vehicle. Belliveau had left the scene but was located quickly in the surrounding area. Belliveau was arrested and brought to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/20/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.