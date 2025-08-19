St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4007348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 at 0928 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Adam Belliveau

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Shaun Whitcher

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/19/25 at approximately 0928 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a fight in progress in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers spoke with the victim, Shaun Whitcher (65) of Lyndon, on scene as well as several witnesses. Investigation revealed that Adam Belliveau (31) of St. Johnsbury, had committed the offense of Simple Assault as well as unlawful mischief after causing damage to Whitcher’s vehicle. Belliveau had left the scene but was located quickly in the surrounding area. Belliveau was arrested and brought to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/20/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111