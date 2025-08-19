Temporary traffic change on Memorial Highway

BISMARCK, N.D. – Memorial Highway in Mandan will be reduced to two lanes at 46th Avenue Southeast beginning the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The lane reduction will allow crews to install new sanitary sewer and water main connections as part of the ongoing Memorial Highway reconstruction project. Work is expected to last about three weeks, depending on weather and field conditions.

Drivers should plan for additional delays at this intersection and are reminded to use caution and follow posted traffic control when traveling through the construction zone.

The NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience as improvements continue on Memorial Highway. For project updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in all work zones. For more information about construction projects and road conditions across North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

