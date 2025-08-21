East Meets West In The Sky: China Airlines and Southwest Airlines

China Airlines President Kevin Chen and Southwest CEO Bob Jordan MoU Signing China Airlines President Kevin Chen and Southwest CEO Bob Jordan holding respective aircrafts signifying partnership China Airlines and Southwest is officially announcing further collaboration which will include codeshare flights, member mileage partnerships, and additional declaration to deepen various member cooperation.

China Airlines and Southwest Expand Partnership, Unlocking Seamless Access to 100+ U.S. Cities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent partnership announcement between China Airlines and Southwest Airlines, tickets will officially go on sale on August 20th. Tickets for the operating sectors will be available through the official China Airlines website and travel agents. Passengers will be able to enjoy seamless transfer services through China Airlines’ major west coast gateways: Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Phoenix (PHX).Building on the initial launch of the partnership, China Airlines and Southwest are officially announcing further collaboration. President Kevin (Han Ming) Chen and Southwest CEO Bob Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will include codeshare flights, member mileage partnerships, and an additional declaration to deepen various member cooperation. As China Airlines continues to expand its routes in North America and introduces new aircraft, President Chen believes it will strengthen and provide opportunities to add new flights and destinations.Starting December 3rd, China Airlines will be flying out of Phoenix to Asia, three times a week, with an A350-900 aircraft. As Phoenix is an important hub for Southwest in the United States, both airlines will be expanding and adding Phoenix as one of the North American networks. Passengers traveling to and from Asia will be able to seamlessly connect to 100+ cities via Arizona with China Airlines and Southwest.Exciting Upcoming Promotions to Celebrate!To celebrate the launch of Phoenix—Taipei direct flight, China Airlines is offering a special discount until August 31st. Passengers can enjoy up to 32% off on all flights to and from Phoenix to Asia.China Airlines and Southwest Airlines' 5 Major Gateways:1) Los Angeles, California2) Ontario, California3) San Francisco, California4) Seattle, Washington5) Phoenix, Arizona________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is constantly being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

