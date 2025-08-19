Tax Commissioner Releases Second Quarter 2025 Taxable Sales Data

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the 2nd quarter of 2025 increased by 3.40 percent compared to the same period in 2024. For April, May, and June of 2025, taxable sales and purchases totaled $7.08 billion versus $6.85 billion in the prior year.

“North Dakota’s economy remains strong and resilient, providing a solid foundation for families, businesses, and communities to prosper,” said Commissioner Kroshus. “Our state’s steady growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our people, creating an environment where opportunity is abundant and where future generations can continue to thrive.”

Notably, statewide utilities rose by over 87% compared to the same period last year, while transportation and warehousing experienced a 9.7% decline.

“The second quarter’s results reflect the continued economic strength of North Dakota, with significant gains in the utilities sector and steady growth in construction. These industries play a critical role in supporting our communities and driving long-term prosperity, and their strong performance underscores the stability and opportunity our state offers,” said Commissioner Kroshus.

Performance of the top growth categories in the 2nd quarter:

Utilities – Increase of 87.1%

Construction – Increase of 10.5%

Health and Social Assistance – Increase of 9.3%

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing – Increase of 7.7%

Mining and Oil and Gas Extraction – Increase of 7.4%

Categories posting declines versus the prior year during the 2nd quarter:

Transportation and Warehousing – Decrease of 9.7%

Other Services (except Public Admin) – Decrease of 8.0%

Admin and Support, Waste Mgt. and Remed. – Decrease of 4.2%

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation – Decrease of 2.7%

Accommodation and Food Services – Decrease of 2.1%

Percent changes for the second quarter of 2025 (compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024) for the largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Bismarck – Increase of 5.2%

Dickinson – Increase of 7.8%

Fargo – Decrease of 1.5%

Grand Forks – Decrease of 5.7%

Jamestown – Increase of 4.1%

Minot – Increase of 2.4%

Williston – Increase of 7.9%

Commissioner Kroshus noted, “Overall, the state saw growth this quarter, and we remain optimistic about the months ahead. While individual sector performance varied, the strength of our overall numbers points to continued success.”

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2025 (compared to the second quarter of 2024) were as follows:

Belfield – Increase 12.3%

Burlington – Increase 75.1%

Ellendale – Increase 17.5%

Mayville – Increase 10.5%

Tioga – Increase 12.4%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2025 (compared to the second quarter of 2024) were as follows:

Bottineau County – Increase 23.3%

Bowman County – Increase 17.0%

Burke County – Increase 23.8%

Nelson County – Increase 13.1%

Sioux County – Increase 23.2%

