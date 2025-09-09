Tax Commissioner Warns North Dakota Taxpayers of Fraudulent Text Messages

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has been made aware of fraudulent text messages circulating in North Dakota that appear to come from the North Dakota Department of Revenue. These messages request sensitive and confidential information, including bank or credit card accounts and request that you click on multiple links.

Please be advised: The Office of State Tax Commissioner will never request sensitive personal information via text message containing a link or ask for your response to include your bank or credit card account information or other confidential personal data. If you receive a suspicious message, please do not click on any links, do not provide personal information, and do not respond. Instead, remain vigilant and treat such messages as potential fraud.

“Protecting North Dakota taxpayers is a top priority for our office. We have strong safeguards in place to keep data and sensitive information secure, and our customer service representatives are here to assist you with any questions you may have,” said Tax Commissioner Kroshus. “We encourage taxpayers to remain diligent and stay informed about potential scams and the serious impact they can have.”

We remind taxpayers that they would only receive a text message from the Office of the State Tax Commissioner if they signed up for a refund alert. These text reminders will never prompt them to click a link or enter bank account or credit card information. If you receive an unsolicited email or text message claiming to be from our office, do not reply or click on any links or attachments as these can contain malicious software or lead to further scam attempts.



The Office of State Tax Commissioner remains committed to protecting North Dakota taxpayers and will never ask for confidential information via text message. We ask citizens who have received what they feel may be a fraudulent email or text to reach out to our Customer Support staff at taxinfo@nd.gov or call 701-328-7088 with any questions or concerns.



For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.