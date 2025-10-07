Tax Commissioner Reminds Taxpayers of Approaching Extension Deadline

Taxpayers who filed for an extension on their individual income tax returns this past spring should be advised that the Wednesday, October 15 deadline is quickly approaching.

“Individuals were required to pay any taxes owed by the April deadline, but they also had the option to file for an extension to submit their state income tax return,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. “If you received an extension, it’s important you to take a moment to complete and file your return before the upcoming deadline arrives.”

Those with a federal extension can submit their state returns without penalty through October 15, 2025. To meet the upcoming deadline, electronic filing is encouraged; however, paper returns are also accepted and must be postmarked by October 15. Taxpayers also have the option to hand-deliver their returns to the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner, located on the 8th floor of the State Capitol during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note that interest will accrue on any unpaid balance from the April 15th deadline, and penalties will apply if the return is not filed by the extension deadline.

For assistance with state income tax returns, taxpayers can call the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner at 701-328-1247 to speak with a representative.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.