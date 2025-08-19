Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame Nominations Open

August 19, 2025

Nominate Exceptional Farm Families by October 3

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 19, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, recognizing farm families who have made significant contributions to Maryland’s agricultural industry. Nominations are due by October 3 and inductees will be honored at the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on February 5, 2026.

“Maryland’s agriculture thrives on the dedication of its farm families, and the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame provides an avenue to recognize their tireless efforts,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We encourage our industry partners to spotlight the unwavering commitment of Maryland’s farm families by nominating them for this esteemed accolade.”

Established in 1991, the Hall of Fame has honored 57 farm families across all 23 counties. Early inductees included Roland and Mildred Darcey (Prince George’s County), Y.D. and Lonnie Hance (Calvert County), and C. Rodman and Jean Myers (Frederick County).

Applicants must work with their county nominating committee to prepare the nomination. Applications should detail the family’s agricultural leadership, community involvement, and advancements in areas like soil and water conservation, marketing, machinery, and safety. The nominating committee and required signatures include the County Extension agent, County Farm Bureau President, and County Soil Conservation District manager.

The selection committee includes the Dean of the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the President of the Maryland Farm Bureau, and an unbiased panel from the Maryland agricultural community. Only one farm family per county will be considered.

Applications are available at mda.maryland.gov. For more information, contact Maryland Department of Agriculture Executive Secretary of Boards and Commissions Harrison Palmer at (410) 841-5882 or harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept

###