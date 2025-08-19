Press Releases

08/19/2025

Attorney General Tong Seeks Court Order Blocking Trump Administration’s Attempt to Bully States into Sharing the Private Data of SNAP Participants

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong yesterday asked a court to block the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) from attempting to force states to turn over the personal and sensitive information about millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients while litigation over the legality of the demand continues. SNAP is a federally funded, state-administered program that provides billions of dollars in food assistance to tens of millions of low-income families across the country. SNAP applicants provide their private information on the understanding, backed by long-standing state and federal laws, that their information will not be used for unrelated purposes. Last month, Attorney General Tong joined a multistate coalition in suing USDA, arguing that its demand that states turn over SNAP data violates multiple federal privacy laws and the U.S. Constitution. Then, last week, Trump’s USDA threatened to cut off crucial administrative funding that states depend on to run the SNAP program if the states do not turn over the demanded data.

“Groceries are way too expensive right now, and Trump’s needless tariff wars are only making things worse. This is the worst possible time to yank federal food assistance, and we’re not going to let Trump get away with it,” said Attorney General Tong. “Preventing fraud and abuse does not require Trump to troll through years of grocery lists for hundreds of thousands of Connecticut families. Our laws protect this personal and private information, and Connecticut has no intention of turning this over. We are seeking this court order to block Trump from lawlessly and recklessly defunding our food assistance.”

For 60 years, states have administered SNAP, which serves as an essential safety net for millions of low-income Americans by providing credits that can be used to purchase groceries for themselves and their family members. In those 60 years, the federal government and state agencies have worked together to build a robust process for ensuring that only eligible individuals receive benefits. Those systems do not, and have never, required that states turn over sensitive, personally identifying information about millions of Americans without any meaningful restrictions on how that information is used or shared with other agencies.

Yet in July 2025, USDA made an unprecedented demand that states turn over massive amounts of personal information on all SNAP applicants and recipients, including their social security numbers, home addresses, and even their shopping history dating back five years. Even a year’s worth of SNAP recipient data contains sensitive, personal identifying information on tens of millions of individuals — including nearly 490,000 in Connecticut alone. The federal government’s stated justifications for its unprecedented data demands, to “prevent fraud and abuse,” are directly contradicted by their own statements describing SNAP as having “one of the most rigorous quality control systems in the federal government.”

After Attorney General Tong and a multistate coalition filed a lawsuit challenging USDA’s demand, USDA threatened to withhold federal administrative SNAP funding to the states — which totals over $74 million for Connecticut this fiscal year alone. In today’s motion for a preliminary injunction, Attorney General Tong and the coalition urge the court to intervene to prevent USDA from pressing its unlawful demand for data — and using critical administrative funding as leverage — before the court has a chance to address the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims.

Attorneys General Tong joins the attorneys general of California, New York, Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the state of Kentucky, in filing the motion.

A copy of the motion can be found here.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov