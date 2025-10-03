Press Releases

10/03/2025

Attorneys General Tong Files Second Lawsuit Against DOJ to Protect Services for Crime Survivors

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong this week joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing a second lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to block new restrictions on federal funding that supports survivors of domestic violence and other violent crimes. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Rhode Island, challenges a rule barring states from using Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (Byrne JAG), and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants, or other individuals who cannot prove their status. Attorney General Tong and the coalition argue that the new policy is unconstitutional and are asking the court to stop the rule from taking effect in their states.

The lawsuit follows a similar challenge filed by the states on August 18 which sought to block the Department of Justice from defunding VOCA grants to states that did not comply with Trump’s immigration enforcement demands. The Trump Administration backed off that initial threat, but has now issued new arbitrary and lawless conditions.

Trump’s actions threaten $14.5 million in funding to Connecticut alone. Funds are used for sexual assault exams, crime scene clean-up, and emergency shelters for witnesses and survivors, among other critical purposes.

“These arbitrary conditions are an insult to survivors and victims of crime, and to our police and prosecutors on the front lines of public safety. The Trump Administration knew they could not and should not defend their first conditions, and their second set of conditions are just as defenseless. We’re going to keep fighting against every one of these ugly threats to protect public safety and support victims of crime,” said Attorney General Tong.

For decades, the VOCA and VAWA grant programs have enabled states to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes. The grants fund services such as legal representation in family court, relocation and housing assistance, compensation for medical bills and funeral costs, and other civil legal services. Byrne JAG grants provide additional resources to state and local governments for criminal justice initiatives, including – in some states – support for public defenders. In their lawsuit, the attorneys general emphasize that all three programs have long been available to all eligible individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration, disregarding the clear letter of the law and intent of Congress, declared that States would be unable to access VOCA funds – used to support victims and survivors of crimes – unless they accede to the Trump Administration’s demands that States assist in federal immigration enforcement. Attorney General Tong and a coalition of states sued and the Trump Administration abandoned its conditions.

Then last month, DOJ informed states that they could no longer use VOCA, VAWA, or Byrne JAG funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. The new “Legal Services Condition” applies not only to future funding but also to grants already awarded, and is scheduled to take effect on October 31, 2025.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition warn that the new restrictions will upend victim services programs, cut off critical resources, and discourage survivors from seeking help. If service providers have to screen victims’ or witnesses’ immigration status, they could be forced to deny protection to families in crisis – a policy that would ultimately silence survivors and erode trust between communities and law enforcement. The attorneys general also highlight the fact that many service providers do not have the capacity or resources necessary to enact such screening processes.

In this week's lawsuit, Attorney General Tong and the coalition argue that DOJ’s new restrictions violate the Constitution’s Spending Clause by attaching retroactive and ambiguous conditions to grants that were already awarded, in some cases years ago. The attorneys general also assert that DOJ acted in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to justify its reversal of decades-long policy and by ignoring the harm the rule will cause to survivors and service providers.

Joining Attorney General Tong in the lawsuit, which was led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.



