Press Releases

10/03/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on First Circuit Decision Upholding Nationwide Injunction in Birthright Citizenship Case

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit affirmed a nationwide injunction preventing President Trump’s unconstitutional birthright citizenship executive order.

“This opinion is as clear as it gets—there is just zero legitimate debate on what our constitution says about birthright citizenship. This was not a close call. If you are born on American soil, you are an American. Period. Full stop. It’s clear however, that we have a President who neither understands nor respects our laws, who has hardened himself to the suffering and destruction he needlessly inflicts on American children and families. And because of that, we will continue our fight, to vigorously and relentlessly defend our nation of laws, and the safety of our families,” said Attorney General Tong.

On day one of his presidency, Trump issued an executive order fulfilling his repeated campaign promise to end birthright citizenship, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Attorney General Tong joined the attorneys general of 17 other states, the District of Columbia and the City of San Francisco in challenging President Trump’s order, which eviscerates clear constitutional rights to which all children born in the United States are entitled. In response to the multistate challenge, as well as others filed by other groups, courts issued nationwide preliminary injunctions blocking the Trump administration from implementing the unconstitutional order.

The Trump administration appealed the nationwide injunction to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme court struck down the nationwide injunction blocking the elimination of birthright citizenship while legal challenges continue. The case was remanded to the district court to determine whether a nationwide injunction was necessary. The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts then reaffirmed the nationwide injunction. That decision has now been upheld by the First Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to hear the full merits of the case.

For Attorney General Tong, this fight is personal. Born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1973, he became the first United States citizen in his immediate family by right of his birth on American soil. He was the first Asian American elected to state office in Connecticut history, and the first Chinese American to be elected Attorney General in the nation. Attorney General Tong was at the Supreme Court for oral arguments on the case on May 15.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov