10/01/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Dismissal of Challenge to State Park Handgun Restrictions

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the dismissal of a federal challenge, Nastri v. Dykes, to the state’s commonsense restrictions on handguns in state parks and forests.

“More guns in more public places is not the answer. Not ever, and particularly not right now. This strong decision acknowledges what is plainly obvious for all to see—state parks can be crowded places visited by children, and there is a well-established history of laws prohibiting firearms in such areas. We will continue to vigorously defend our state’s commonsense gun safety laws and our state’s ability to protect against gun violence,” said Attorney General Tong.

In denying the plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment, and granting the state’s cross motion for summary judgement, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden dismissed the challenge, concluding that Connecticut parks and forests can be “quintessentially crowded places” or “frequented by children” and there was a well-established history and tradition of prohibiting firearms in such locations.

Assistant Attorneys General Thadius Bochain, Timothy Holzman and Blake Sullivan, Paralegal Specialist Keylalee Rivera, Deputy Associate Attorney General Maura Murphy Osborne, Chief of the Special Litigation Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

