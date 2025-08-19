Dr. Kenneth Johnson selected as Top Solutions Engineer Manager of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Kenneth Johnson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Director, Solution Engineering Manager @Microsoft, Air Force Veteran, Keynote Speaker and Podcast Host, was recently selected as Top Solutions Engineer Manager of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Dr. Johnson has proven himself across multiple fields. A dynamic, results-driven leader, he serves as Director and Solution Engineering Manager at Microsoft, leading a high-performing team of security experts across North and South America. Specializing in Microsoft Security solutions, his team is dedicated to fortifying clients’ digital environments with tailored, cutting-edge strategies that address their unique challenges. Dr. Johnson is also the host of Secured with Dr. KJ, a podcast that explores the future of cybersecurity by bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and practitioners to discuss emerging threats, transformative technologies, and real-world security strategies across multiple industries.Dr. Johnson’s commitment to excellence shines through in a proactive, client-focused approach—engaging deeply to ask the right questions, delivering timely and thoughtful follow-ups, and ensuring every solution is clear, effective, and impactful. By fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, he helps organizations navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence, safeguard critical assets, and remain resilient against the ever-evolving threat landscape.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to security, network security, servers, networking, team leadership, technical support, program management, information technology, and presentation skills.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Johnson earned his B.S. in Business Administration and his M.S. in Information Technology Management from Touro University International. He then earned his M.B.A in Human Resources from Trident University International and culminated his education with his D.B.A. in Management Information Systems from Walden University.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Johnson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Solutions Engineer Manager of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Johnson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”In addition to a successful career, Dr. Johnson has dedicated much of his time to youth services. He was a Big Brother through Big Brothers/Big Sisters for over 4 years. He also Mentor at MySkills4Africa for over 7 years. He has also coached 5th and 6th grade girls and boys basketball at the YMCA.Looking back, Dr. Johnson attributes his success to resilience, a strong work ethic, and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future he hopes to continue to grow his business and inspire young entrepreneurs.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennethjohnson2324/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

