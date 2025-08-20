Salt Security Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole 2025 Leadership Compass for API Security and Management

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Security , a leader in API security, has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for API Security and Management 2025. The company was also recognized as a Leader in the Product, Innovation, and Market categories, underscoring the strength of its comprehensive, AI-powered API security platform.The report, authored by Alexei Balaganski, provides a detailed overview of the API security market, emphasizing the critical role of APIs in the age of AI. The report states, "APIs are the backbone of AI: Every LLM integration, agentic AI workflow, or autonomous decision system depends on API calls”. It further notes that "you cannot secure AI without securing APIs: a fact many organizations still overlook in their rush to embrace AI"."Being recognised as a Leader across all categories by a respected analyst firm like KuppingerCole is a testament to our team's dedication and our platform's ability to protect our customers from the most sophisticated API threats," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO of Salt Security. "The report's focus on the intersection of AI and API security validates our vision and underscores the critical need for a platform that can provide deep visibility and runtime protection for the APIs that power modern business".KuppingerCole recognized the Salt Security API Security Platform as a "non-intrusive yet deeply integrated solution that complements existing security infrastructure". The report highlights Salt Security's "patented AI/ML engine" that differentiates "between benign anomalies and actual attacks with a claimed 92% intent accuracy”.For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the report, please visit https://content.salt.security/ONAD-2774-KuppingerColeLeadershipCompass2025_LP.html About Salt SecuritySalt Security secures the APIs that power today's digital businesses. Salt delivers the fastest API discovery in the industry—surfacing shadow, zombie, and unknown APIs before attackers find them. The company's posture governance engine and centralized Policy Hub automate security checks and enforce safe API development at scale. With built-in rules and customizable policies, Salt makes it easy to stay ahead of compliance and reduce API risk. Salt also uses machine learning and AI to detect threats early, giving companies a critical advantage against today's sophisticated API attacks. The world's leading organizations trust Salt to find API gaps fast, shut down risks, and keep their businesses moving. Learn more at https://salt.security

