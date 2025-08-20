Mark Cox, CIDPRO®, Joins the IDPro Board of Directors

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity is pleased to announce that Mark Cox, CIDPRO® , Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors for IDPro , the identity professional association advancing the digital identity field globally.As a recognized identity practitioner with over 28 years of IT leadership experience—including pivotal roles in higher education and identity management—Mark brings unparalleled expertise and strategic insight to the IDPro Board. His contributions to IDPro, including work on the Body of Knowledge and Exam Writing Committees, underscore his commitment to elevating the profession.Mark’s appointment reflects both his personal dedication and Fischer Identity’s continued leadership in identity and access management (IAM). As a member of the IDPro Board, Cox will play a vital role in shaping the organization’s strategy supporting professional growth, and supporting a thriving, global community of identity professionals.About IDProIDPro is a vendor-neutral membership organization dedicated to professionalizing the digital identity field through education, community-building, and the CIDPROcertification program. IDPro board members are actively engaged in shaping the association’s strategic direction, mentoring, resource development, and member engagement.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2006, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.fischeridentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

