Roots Management Group Appoints Sarah McCombs Taylor as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots Management Group (“Roots”), a leader in manufactured home community management, proudly announces the appointment of Sarah McCombs Taylor as Chief Financial Officer. Taylor will oversee all financial activities for the company, guiding strategic planning, financial reporting, asset management and data initiatives.Taylor brings more than 16 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting, and operational leadership. She is known for building high-performing teams and delivering practical solutions to complex financial challenges. Her leadership style blends analytical and technical expertise with a collaborative approach, fostering innovation and continuous improvement.Taylor joined Roots in April 2024, serving as the SVP of Accounting. Before Roots, Taylor led the financial reporting department at Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC), a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust, where she worked for nearly eight years. Prior to that, she spent over seven years with Ernst & Young (EY) in the Wealth and Asset Management audit practice.“Sarah brings a proven track record of financial leadership and strategic insight to our team. Her depth of experience in both the public and private sectors, combined with her ability to lead high-performing teams, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the manufactured housing industry.” said Tom Stapley, President and CEO of Roots Management Group. “We are confident her vision and experience will strengthen our financial foundation and support our growth in the years ahead.”Taylor earned both her master's in professional accounting and Bachelor of Business Administration, with a minor in History, from the University of Texas at Austin, where she participated in the prestigious Business Honors Program. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas.“I am excited for this opportunity with Roots Management Group and making an impact as CFO at an organization dedicated to building strong communities and fostering growth,” said Taylor. “When I joined Roots as SVP of Accounting in April 2024, I shared the following vision during my first monthly Accounting Townhall: Foster a rewarding and positive culture where people want to work, while providing timely and meaningful data that informs the execution of the company’s strategy. This vision continues to guide me. While my scope has expanded to include setting and supporting company-wide strategy, I remain highly committed to building a culture where people want to work – where collaboration is fostered, accountability is constructive, and successes are celebrated. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to support our mission, deliver lasting value to our residents and partners and build on a strong company culture that values its employees.”About Roots Management Group:Rooted in positive transformation, Roots Management Group is a leading managed investment platform and operator of manufactured housing and RV communities across the United States.Roots has grown rapidly into one of the top operators in the industry, overseeing more than 240 communities across 24 states.At its core, Roots is committed to providing best-in-class affordable housing. The company blends financial success with social responsibility through strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and deeply held values, reflected in its motto: "Rally Together as One, Overcome & Deliver, Ownership for All, Trusted to Transform, Empower Growth, Dedicated to Bettering Lives"Roots delivers standout service by pairing central support teams—covering finance, marketing, legal, HR, and IT—with well-trained community managers, ensuring residents enjoy affordable quality homes in welcoming, well-maintained communities.

