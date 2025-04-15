The Lakes at Hemet West Sets the Gold Standard for Senior Living

The Lakes at Hemet West is a gated 55+ active living community located in Hemet, California managed by Roots Managment Group. Spanning 150 Acres, ,the community offers a serene enviornment with lakes, waterfalls, and mature trees. Becki Grass, HOA President and passoniate community advocate, is pictured with area officials. Becki brings vital county programming directly to the community, so residents can benefit from a wide variety of free services and home improvements. Karen Howard a resilient resident at The Lakes of Hemet West living with Parkinson's disease, stands proudly in front of her newly renovated home inside and out! Now equipped with handrails and upgraded electrical features that allow her to safely enjoy her home.

County Partnerships, Community-Driven Initiatives, and National Recognition Highlight the Roots Management Group Property that residents enjoy.

Our residents deserve to age with dignity, safety, and beauty around them, and this demonstrates what happens when people come together for a common purpose.” — Tom Stapley, President, Roots Management Group

HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Southern California’s most vibrant 55+ communities is redefining what senior living can look like through resident empowerment, county collaboration, and a commitment to well-being. The Lakes at Hemet West —owned and operated by Roots Management Group is proud to spotlight an inspiring wave of community programs and resident-led initiatives that are enhancing quality of life and drawing regional and national recognition.At the heart of this momentum is Becki Grass, volunteer and President of the community’s nonprofit HOA, who was recently honored by Riverside County officials for her advocacy. Through her leadership, essential resources and life-enhancing programs have reached the doorsteps of the residents in The Lakes of Hemet West.Among the most transformative of these programs is the Riverside County Home Rehabilitation Program, which provides qualified seniors with funding for critical home improvements. Grass not only promoted the initiative throughout the community but personally helped dozens of residents complete the application process. To date, 52 homes in The Lakes at Hemet West have been approved for upgrades.“This is about keeping people safely in their homes for as long as possible,” said Grass. “It boosts individual well-being, strengthens community value, and creates pride of place.” says Grass. Who is still making sure more residents take advantage of this program that is giving homes up to $50,000 in improvements and renovations.Karen, a long-time resident living with Parkinson’s, was among the first to benefit from the program. After receiving interior and exterior upgrades—including new appliances, flooring, a water heater, fresh paint, and a custom-installed railing for safety—she was even surprised with a new backyard shed. She was so happy when it was completed that she invited the county officials to come for a tour.“Our residents deserve to age with dignity, safety, and beauty around them,” said Tom Stapley, President of Roots Management Group. “The partnership with Riverside County and the leadership within this community demonstrates what happens when people come together for a common purpose.”Founded by the Strube family in 1970 and later expanded by their sons, The Lakes at Hemet West has grown into a 771-lot gated community, with over 700 homes occupied. The legacy of family stewardship is alive today under the guidance of Community Manager Debbie Collins, who praises the unique dynamic between management and residents. The Lakes at Hemet West has grown into a gated community spanning 150 private acre, the scenic neighborhood features mature trees, four lakes, waterfalls and a 9- hole executive golf course. The legacy of family stewardship is alive today under the guidance of Community Manager Debbie Collins, who praises the dynamic between Roots Management Group and the residents.“We have so much to offer here—from the golf course and clubhouse to the proximity to shopping in town,” said Collins. “But it’s really our resident-run HOA and volunteers on the various committees and recreation clubs who make the Lakes at Hemet West feel alive.”The Hemet Hornets shuffleboard team recently gained national attention when Kenny Norris, a blind teammate, took first place at the Soboba Classic tournament. The community also hosts a yearly cancer walk (or golf cart ride) to benefit the American Cancer Society, along with Ladies of the Lake luncheons and TLC “Tender Loving Care” that helps bring food after events to those who cannot get out of the house, and organize volunteers to weed yards and help with basic needs.“We’re not just managing properties—we’re building communities,” said Tom Stapley. “The Lakes at Hemet West is a shining example of what senior living should be: active, supportive, inclusive, and full of heart.” added Stapley. Roots Management Group added The Lakes of Hemet West to their portfolio in September of 2024 and manages over 230 properties in 23 states in the U.S. headquartered in Addison, Texas with a corporate hub in Gilbert, Arizona. Roots Management Group is dedicated to creating a future where affordable housing is accessible to all, and where communities can flourish. Seeing the efforts of the community residents at The Lakes at Hemet West is a shining example of how residents help other residents and how the community rallys together.“It’s a lifestyle that should be modeled across the country,” added Grass. “We’re not just living here. We’re thriving.”Becki Grass is always going, and always for the benefit of the community. She organized tech help for the residents where a mobile tech unit comes and helps residents with basic lessons on how to use tablets, computers or phones and this week they are learning how to add doctors appointments and other necessities to google calendar. "I've lived here for nine years, and I absolutely love it here" adds Grass who through her leadership, essential resources and life-enhancing programs reaching the doorsteps of the residents in The Lakes at Hemet West is greatly appreciated. "It boosts individual well-being, strengthens community value, and creates pride for where we live!"About The Lakes at Hemet WestThe Lakes at Hemet West is a premier 55+ active adult community nestled in California’s scenic San Jacinto Valley. Spanning 150 private acres, the community features mature trees, four lakes, waterfalls, and a 9-hole executive golf course. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities including walking trails, an Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with daily social activities. With dedicated arts studios, a large-screen entertainment area, and a pet-friendly design, The Lakes at Hemet West offers a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for today’s active seniors.About Roots Management GroupRoots Management Group is one of the largest privately held owner-operators of manufactured home communities in the United States. With over 230 properties in 23 states Roots is committed to providing affordable housing solutions in well-maintained, resident-centered communities. Through partnerships, innovation, and a deep belief in the power of community, Roots aims to transform the stigmas around manufactured housing and the industry while enriching the lives of our residents. Learn more at rootsmg.com.

