Roots Management Group COO Becomes First Executive to Live in a Company Community

Roots Management Group Pacific Manor Manufactured Home Community, Arizona Corey Wikstrom is the first Roots Executive to live on site at a company owned and operated property. Roots Management Group Sunhaven RV Resort, Arizona

Corey Wikstrom leads by example, showing how manufactured housing offers an attainable path to homeownership.

MH is often overlooked. Living here not only gives me a firsthand perspective on what our residents experience, but it also shows me where we’re thriving and where we can keep improving.” — Corey Wikstrom, COO Roots Management Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone that’s both personal and professional, Roots Management Group Chief Operating Officer Corey Wikstrom has become the first executive to choose to live in one of the company’s own manufactured home communities. His decision demonstrates how deeply he believes in the lifestyle and mission that Roots embodies.“As soon as I relocated from Utah to Gilbert, Arizona, I knew I wanted to be close to our corporate office and nearby Arizona communities,” Wikstrom said. “With rising interest rates, traditional homeownership didn’t make sense financially. I love this industry and believe in it, so I bought into one of our communities.”Now, Wikstrom enjoys quiet neighborhood living, space for his grill, a shed for tools, and a carport. “With three kids in college, I’m able to help them while avoiding high housing costs,” he said. “I love my home, my kids love visiting, and I can travel more without a burdensome mortgage.”He and his wife, Summer, both avid RV travelers, frequently visit Roots RV resorts across the country. “It’s been an incredible way to live, eat, and breathe what we do—with my family along for the journey,” Wikstrom said.Wikstrom’s move emphasizes the growing national shift toward affordable housing . With median U.S. home prices topping $400,000 and average rent for a one‑bedroom apartment exceeding $1,500, combined with two‑decade‑high interest rates, manufactured housing offers a sustainable, attainable alternative.Nationally, the average cost for a home built after 2014 runs approximately $30,000 to $48,000. In Arizona, the average is closer to $68,100. “My team works diligently, along with operations and asset management, to price both home and lot payments appropriately for each market,” said Daniel Roacho, vice president of sales at Roots Management Group.These homes deliver significant savings while maintaining the privacy, quality, and comfort of a traditional home—without the burden of a long-term mortgage, high property taxes, or steep utility bills. “We pride ourselves on being students of the market, balancing local housing costs, income levels, and resident experience to align with the Roots mission,” Roacho said.Manufactured housing isn’t just for retirees. Today’s traveling professionals, corporate employees, and families increasingly choose this housing option for its affordability, flexibility, and lifestyle value.Wikstrom is living proof that this is a viable option. “This has provided me with a firsthand understanding of what our residents experience, what works well and where we can improve—as we strive to keep our promise of affordable housing that everyone can access,” he said.Roots Management Group owns and operates more than 200 communities nationwide. Rooted in positive transformation, the company’s mission is to increase the availability of best‑in‑class housing options people can afford.Guided by its ROOTED core values which are: Rally Together as One, Overcome and Deliver, Ownership for All, Trusted to Transform, Empower Growth, and Dedicated to Bettering Lives, Roots supports residents, community managers, and team members through service and shared purpose.Tom Stapley, president and CEO of Roots Management Group, praised Wikstrom’s decision. “It’s incredible to see Corey fully embrace the lifestyle our residents enjoy every day,” Stapley said. “His experience living in one of our communities and exploring our RV properties on family trips reinforces how valuable and attainable this housing option really is. Corey’s leadership by example is inspiring.”Wikstrom has also become an enthusiastic advocate for manufactured home living, often inviting colleagues and friends to see his home firsthand. He says the lifestyle has given him more than just financial freedom, it has given him time back. Time to enjoy running, catching a concert or to go shopping for antiques and collectables.“I just love having this home,” Wikstrom said. “It’s a great option people too often overlook. Living here not only gives me a firsthand perspective on what our residents experience, but it also shows me where we’re thriving and where we can keep improving.”For Wikstrom, and for Roots Management Group, it’s proof that their mission is more than words on a page—it’s a way of life.

