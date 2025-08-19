New Novel 'Lethal Lies' by J.T. Church is a Multifaceted Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Redemption

NH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debut author J.T. Church brings readers an electrifying novel, “Lethal Lies: Whispers of Deceit,” a genre-bending story exploring love, loss, betrayal, and redemption. Seamlessly weaving together elements of coming-of-age, murder, mystery, erotica, and rock & roll, this 401-page novel delivers an unpredictable and intoxicating experience.Set against the evocative backdrop of the 1960s, “Lethal Lies” takes readers on a gripping journey through the life of a deeply flawed young man of privilege who must confront a storm of obstacles thrown into his path. This steamy tale explores the ripple effects of one tiny twist of fate that changes the direction of his life (and the lives of those around him) forever. From raw passion and devastating betrayals to moments of shocking clarity, the book probes the complexity of human relationships and the moral dilemmas that define us.Author J.T. Church draws on his upbringing in Connecticut and personal experiences to breathe life into this captivating fiction. While this is his first novel, Church’s blend of vivid storytelling and introspective focus reflects a seasoned voice.This provocative, character-driven drama invites readers to explore themes of retribution, supernatural intrigue, and the unyielding quest to do the right thing, even when it comes at a devastating cost.“Lethal Lies: Whispers of Deceit” (ISBN: 9781965340585) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $21.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:All families have secrets - some more than others. Sometimes it can take a generation or more for them to surface into the light of day. On occasion, however, they stay buried forever. At the very least, secrets shroud embarrassment or shame, but then there are those things that are much darker and nefarious. And so it is with both the Eastford and Sinclair families. Brock Eastford is a reticent clairvoyant who gets more than he ever bargained for in this life as he is juggling his present problems with those of his family's past. This is further complicated by his chance entanglement in the serious issues of another family. It is the journey of a young man who comes of age in the late 1960s at warp speed contending with obstacles in his path at every turn.About the Author:J.T. Church was born and raised on a mid-twentieth century Connecticut family dairy farm, which he says afforded him both a unique and demanding childhood. He later attended a private New England boarding school where two rather influential faculty members inspired him to write. One of those English teachers went on to author thirteen books.After college, he spent several decades in the corporate world where, among other things like manufacturing, product research & development, and sales, he did both technical and marketing writing.Now retired, he has written an unpublished memoir about his many experiences in boarding school that he says was a necessity, not a choice. This is his first work of fiction.He has a BA, an MBA, and also holds fourteen United States Patents. He and his wife Nancy now alternate seasons between homes in Tennessee and Florida.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

