Texas Leads U.S. For Jobs Added Over Last Year

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the No. 1 state for jobs added over the last 12 months following the release of July employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“Texas continues to be No. 1 as America’s jobs creator, proving that pro-business policies are pro-job policies,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure Texas continues to move at the speed of business, I signed laws this year to slash red tape, invest in infrastructure, and expand career training programs. When Texas businesses are free to succeed, jobs grow and Texans thrive.”

Texas added 232,500 nonfarm jobs from July 2024 to July 2025, more than any other state and outpacing the U.S. annual growth rate.

On Friday, Governor Abbott announced Texas also set new records for total nonfarm jobs and the number of Texans working.