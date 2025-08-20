New Lexington Dental Assistant School Launching August 2025

Lexington Dental Assisting School Mortenson Family Dental

This new dental assistant program in Lexington offers students debt-free career training, hands-on experience and certification in just 12 weeks.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexington Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Starting August 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Lexington, Kentucky have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 1508 Oxford Dr, Georgetown, KY 40324, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Nancy West, Program Manager of Lexington Dental Assistant School.Lexington’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Kentucky.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Lexington Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Lexington Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“We believe every community deserves access to high-quality, hands-on career training, and we’re proud to bring that opportunity to Lexington,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “This new school will help meet the rising need for dental professionals while opening doors for local learners.”Once students complete their certification through Lexington Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Lexington Dental Assistant SchoolLexington Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Lexington Dental Assistant School is located at 1508 Oxford Dr, Georgetown, KY 40324.About Mortenson Family Dental If you join Lexington Dental Assistant School, you will train in a real dental office at Mortenson Family Dental.At Mortenson Family Dental in Georgetown, they’re committed to providing gentle, personalized dental care for patients of all ages. Their experienced team is passionate about creating healthy, confident smiles in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Whether you need routine checkups, restorative treatments, or cosmetic services, they use the latest technology and techniques to ensure the best care possible. They treat every patient like family and take the time to understand your unique needs, so you can feel at ease every step of the way.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help nearly 8,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

