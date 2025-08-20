Shamrock Roofing and Construction Once Again Ranks Among America’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors

#39 in Top 100 Roofing Contractors

Kansas City’s trusted roofing company secures the No. 39 spot under the leadership of Garen Armstrong

Being ranked No. 39 among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our community places in us.” — Executive Director Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to announce its return to the prestigious Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, securing No. 39 this year. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistently earning recognition as KC's Best Year-Over-Year, the company continues to deliver excellence under the leadership of Garen Armstrong . Shamrock Roofing and Construction has built a strong legacy since its founding in 1977 in Kansas City. What started as a small family-run operation by Jim Armstrong has, under Garen's stewardship since 2016, grown into a multi-state enterprise with multiple locations across the MidwestShamrock Roofing and Construction. Specializing in both residential and specialty commercial re-roofs, including composition shingles, metal roofing, TPO, clay tiles, and built-up roofing systems, the company has established a stellar reputation for craftsmanship and reliability“Our drive for quality workmanship and unwavering integrity has allowed Shamrock Roofing and Construction to thrive for nearly five decades,” said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director. “Being ranked No. 39 among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our community places in us.”From humble beginnings, Shamrock has grown into one of Kansas City's most trusted roofing contractors. Operating across 17 locations in states such as Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, the company has balanced expansion with a steadfast commitment to training, safety, and excellence.This recognition as a Top 100 contractor reflects Shamrock’s continued leadership in the industry. Alongside its A+ BBB rating, the company has earned accolades such as GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator, and Malarkey Certified Residential Contractor status, further highlighting its industry-leading standardsShamrock Roofing and Construction.What about the Shamrock Culture? Shamrock emphasizes training through its in-house “Shamrock University” platform and strict safety protocols aligned with OSHA standards. Garen Armstrong credits this structured and consistent training for building a proactive, safety-conscious team committed to exceeding customer expectations.Today, Shamrock estimates it serves thousands of homeowners and businesses each year across residential and commercial sectors. Its community-focused initiatives—including roof giveaways for veterans, educational scholarships, and disaster relief support—underscore the company’s dedication to more than just roofing excellence.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionFounded in 1977, Shamrock has grown from its Kansas City roots into a company known for quality, integrity, and craftsmanship. Recognized with an A+ rating from the BBB, numerous manufacturer certifications, and its annual Top 100 ranking, Shamrock continues to exceed expectations in both service and community impact.

