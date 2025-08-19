OneWell Health Care Achieves SARC Vendorization to Provide Supported Living Services in Santa Clara County OneWell Contact Info - Santa Clara, CA

OneWell Health Care is now vendorized by SARC to provide Supported Living Services in Santa Clara County, empowering independence for individuals with IDD.

We are honored to partner with SARC and look forward to supporting individuals in Santa Clara County with the tools, resources, and compassionate care they need to thrive” — Aytekin Oldac, President & CEO of OneWell Health Care

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care is proud to announce that it has been officially vendorized by the San Andreas Regional Center (SARC) to deliver Supported Living Services (SLS) for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Santa Clara County.



This vendorization milestone allows OneWell to extend its mission of providing person-centered, community-based care to clients who wish to live independently while maintaining meaningful connections with their families, peers, and communities.

Through its SLS program, OneWell will provide:

1. Individualized care planning tailored to each client’s unique goals.

2. Assistance with daily living, health, and safety needs.

3. Support with employment, education, and community engagement.

4. Training for self-advocacy, independent living skills, and decision-making.

5. 24/7 on-call support for safety and peace of mind.

With SARC’s approval, OneWell joins the network of trusted service providers dedicated to advancing the Regional Center’s mission of supporting independence, inclusion, and self-determination for Californians with developmental disabilities.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a multi-state leader in home health, intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) services, and behavioral health support. With a focus on person-centered quality care, advanced AI solutions, and employee development programs, OneWell serves clients across California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Georgia, South Carolina, Colorado, and beyond.

