OneWell Health Care Expands in New Jersey with New Leadership and Princeton Office

This expansion is not only about efficiency and growth it is about renewing trust, deepening community relationships, and ensuring that families across New Jersey experience the best care possible.” — Aytekin Oldac, President & CEO of OneWell Health Care

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading provider of home and community-based services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce a new chapter of growth and renewal in New Jersey. With the relocation of its New Jersey headquarters to Princeton and the appointment of a new state leadership team, OneWell is reinforcing its commitment to delivering person-centered, high-quality care across the Garden State.

OneWell's New Leadership in New Jersey

• Brandon Cherry, State Leadership, will oversee the expansion of OneWell’s services and strengthen partnerships across New Jersey.

• Taylor Hirocheck, Regional Manager, will provide hands-on leadership at the local level, ensuring quality service delivery and strong community presence.

• Morgan Davis, Senior Leader, will guide and support the NJ team while ensuring alignment with OneWell’s statewide and national strategy.

Together, Brandon, Taylor, and Morgan bring a proven record of supporting Service Coordinators and enhancing opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their leadership is rooted in community engagement, family partnerships, and operational excellence.

Highlights of OneWell’s NJ Expansion:

• Princeton Relocation: A centralized office to streamline operations and increase visibility with state partners.

• Leadership Renewal: A motivated team addressing past challenges and driving innovation.

• Community Engagement: New initiatives, including family events and expanded client programs in South Jersey, to strengthen trust and build lasting partnerships.

• Growth Potential: Expansion opportunities across housing, employment, and behavioral health supports.

OneWell Health Care currently serves thousands of families across multiple states with a focus on compassion, innovation, and excellence. The organization’s growing footprint in New Jersey reflects its mission to support independence, inclusion, and opportunity for every individual it serves.

