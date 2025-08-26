OneWell Health Care Expands to Massachusetts as an Approved DDS Provider Contact Info - OneWell Health Care

Our team knows the best outcomes come from working with families, DDS, and local groups to ensure each person thrives. Massachusetts’ tradition of inclusion makes us proud to join this journey.” — Aytekin Oldac, President & CEO of OneWell Health Care

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading provider of home and community-based services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce its expansion into Massachusetts as an approved provider under the Department of Developmental Services (DDS). This milestone marks an important step in OneWell’s mission to deliver compassionate, person-centered support to individuals and families across the state.

With a strong commitment to promoting independence, dignity, and inclusion, OneWell Health Care offers a wide range of home care services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. In Massachusetts, OneWell is now approved to provide:

• Adult Companion – offering companionship and assistance with daily activities to promote social engagement and overall well-being.

• Individualized Home Supports – helping individuals build daily living skills, increase independence, and achieve personal goals in the home and community.

• In-Home Supports – providing hands-on support for essential daily tasks, personal care, and safety within the home environment.

• In-Home Respite (Adults and Children) – delivering short-term relief for caregivers while ensuring individuals continue to receive quality care in a familiar and comfortable setting.

To ensure that services are accessible to all who need them, OneWell Health Care accepts multiple payment options, including the Adult Support Waiver, Community Living Waiver, Intensive Supports Waiver, as well as private pay arrangements.

In recent discussions with Massachusetts DDS representatives, the importance of deep community connections was emphasized. Building relationships with local families, public schools, and day programs will be central to OneWell’s approach in Massachusetts. Outreach efforts will focus on the Western Massachusetts regions, including Springfield, Chicopee, South Valley, North Central, and Worcester Area Office regions. By engaging directly with schools and community programs, OneWell aims to create lasting partnerships that strengthen the network of supports available to individuals with IDD.

OneWell Health Care has established a strong presence across multiple states by offering a wide spectrum of home and community-based services. Its expansion into Massachusetts reflects not only the organization’s growth but also its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality, individualized care. By combining professional expertise with a compassionate approach, OneWell is dedicated to helping individuals with IDD live meaningful and independent lives within their own communities.

