Hands-On Medical Assistant School Arrives in Orlando August 2025

Orlando Medical Assisting School Aspire Allergy & Sinus - Sanford

Orlando Medical Assistant School brings hands-on training to Central Florida with flexible payment options, and real-world externships starting August 2025.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. During August 2025, aspiring medical professionals in Orlando, Florida have a new allied healthcare option: an 18-week medical assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 1821 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, the school aims to educate aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the healthcare field,” said Kendra Bradshaw, Orlando Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Orlando’s newest medical assistant school prepares students to work alongside other healthcare professionals, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 18 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local healthcare partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced medical professionals in Orlando.The goal is to make hands-on, healthcare training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Orlando Medical Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Orlando Medical Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Students also learn essential patient care, from intake and vital signs to communication and medication management. Additionally, they train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic medical records, and general office management.“We’re excited to expand into Orlando with a medical assistant school that prioritizes real-world training and job readiness,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By eliminating common barriers to education, we’re helping students launch meaningful careers in medical healthcare right in their own community.”Once students complete their certification through Orlando Medical Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of outpatient, clinical, hospital, or research facilities within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat.About Orlando Medical Assistant SchoolOrlando Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants. Orlando Medical Assistant School prepares students for the National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or NCCA- accredited certification offered by the National Healthcare Association (NHA). Upon passing the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, students receive their CCMA certificate. Graduating students also receive a certificate of completion showing they went through our training program and their BLS (CPR) card.Orlando Medical Assistant School is located at 1821 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771.About Aspire Allergy & Sinus - Sanford If you join Orlando Medical Assistant School, will train in a real medical office at Aspire Allergy & Sinus - Sanford.Aspire Allergy & Sinus is one of the largest and most experienced allergy and sinus groups in the nation. Their purchasing power, industry leverage and administrative expertise directly benefit the practice.They have talents of a broad operational and administrative support team including: financial, marketing, human resources, IT, purchasing, credentialing and claims processing experts.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Since then, Zollege has expanded to operate 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and embark on successful careers in the medical and dental industries.

