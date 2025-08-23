Recruiting for Good Launches New Gigs for Kids Preparing Them to Enter Workforce

Recruiting for Good is funding and running The Sweetest Gigs. Coming out with gigs in 2026 to prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented kids. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com Have a daughter in 5th grade that loves creative writing and Taylor Swift? Recruiting for is launching the sweetest 1 year paid gig to write positive content for 'the swiftie community' www.CelebratingSwifties.com Good for You and Community Too!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs for 4th and 5th graders; a meaningful program teaching skills, success habits and positive values

The sweetest gigs launching in 2026; are just for talented girls!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund The sweetest gigs ; a meaningful work program for talented kids in LA.R4G is launching new sweet gig for girls in 5th grade who love creative writing, drawing and Taylor Swift According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Thru gigs we develop girls' creative talent to help them successfully enter the workforce with the Skills that will propel their Careers."Girls who land a sweet gig; work on fun creative projects, and earn treats for 1 year (Taylor swift Merch, and Movie Tix).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our super sweet creative gigs are the most rewarding and fulfilling experience for talented girls. We're only hiring one girl for this sweet gig in 2026."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful mentoring work program for talented kids that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.TheSweetestGigs.com (to learn about gigs in 2026 visit www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com ).Kids Who Successfully Complete The Sweetest GigsLove work, learn to earn ('my contribution is valuable'), celebrate their achievements, create positive experiences that last a lifetime, discover themselves (their passion, purpose, and play), grow from within, have fun fulfilling experiences; make Mom, Dad, and grandparents too...Proud.In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest LA Treat 3 Years of Dining Delivered to learn more visit www.3YearsofDining.com (earn '3' $1,000 gift cards for DoorDash, UberEats, or Grubhub).

Celebrating Swifties Gig inspired by Inaminute sweet talented girl has been working on the sweetest gigs for the last 3 years started when she was 10, now is 13

