Exploring the Universe Through Science and Philosophy: A Review of Harold Toliver’s Playing Scales

Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales

Science and philosophy combines to rescale the universe and find your place amongst its vast size

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philosophy answers many of life’s questions, but it still leaves much unexplained. The universe at large holds many mysteries that are hidden and unanswered due to its vastness.ascales down its vast size to offer a more holistic view of the universal mysteries. A blend of scientific arguments and philosophical debates that seeks to keep track of our place within the vast cosmos.Retired English professor and of American and Comparative Literature, Harold Toliver has held various teaching positions at John Hopkins, the University of Washington, Ohio State University, and UCLA, where he has published works such as “The Past that Poets Make and Animate Illusions.” In this work, he analyzes and examines the universe and the cosmos through both a philosophical and scientific lens to see how “scale” affects our perspective and the effect it has on cultural myths and literary traditions throughout history.Reviews praise its unique perspective, with Píaras Cíonnaoíth at Goodreads saying, “Challenging the norms by reimagining science and philosophy... a captivating investigation into the realms of science and philosophy that questions conventional notions on the natural continuum.”Another reviewer at Amazon, AliReads, called it “a fascinating exploration that blends science and philosophy to provide a comprehensive understanding of the cosmos. Toliver discusses an interdisciplinary approach to astrophysics, astronomy, cosmology, physics, and chemistry to convey a holistic view of the universe.”Don’t miss your chance to decode the cosmos by grabbing a copy. “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales” is available on Amazon and other retailers worldwide.About Inks & Bindings: Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

