Lumion acquires Niimblr to unlock visual-first collaboration for architects

Lumion Niimblr

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion , the globally recognized leader in architectural visualization software, today announced the acquisition of Niimblr , a Denmark-based startup specializing in cloud-based collaboration for creative professionals.Architectural visuals don’t just communicate ideas, they drive decisions. As architects navigate remote teams, tighter timelines, and rising client demands, Lumion is expanding its ecosystem to meet the moment. With the acquisition of Niimblr, Lumion takes a major step toward empowering architects not just to create beautiful visuals, but to collaborate around them, and more effectively than ever before.Founded in 2021, Niimblr has quickly gained traction with a flexible feedback platform designed to streamline creative feedback. Its technology enables users to upload diverse media formats and invite direct, visual annotations, removing friction from reviews and approvals. With thousands of users already relying on Niimblr’s tools, the platform has proven how powerful visual collaboration can be.“For over 15 years, Lumion has helped architects create visuals that inspire, persuade, and communicate,” said Thomas Sønderby, CEO of Lumion. “But the true value of a render lies in what it enables: decisions, alignment, momentum. By bringing Niimblr’s proven collaboration platform into Lumion, we’ll soon be able to provide architects a better way to manage the entire conversation around their work, from first sketch to final sign-off.”“From our first conversations with Lumion, it was clear we’d found a kindred spirit,” said Per Lohmann, CEO and co-founder of Niimblr. “Both teams share a deep respect for architects and a belief that great tools should support, not complicate, their creative process. By joining forces, we can leverage our combined strengths to raise the standard for how design teams and clients collaborate.Mads Jespersen and Per Lohmann, Niimblr’s co-founders, will join Lumion as part of the integration, bringing their passion for product, deep design empathy, and commitment to collaborative tools directly into Lumion’s future roadmap. This marks another milestone in Lumion’s evolution — from the go-to tool for architectural imagery to a platform that helps architects shape the entire visual conversation.Bringing collaboration into focusWith hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, Lumion’s visualization tools are already essential to architects who need to win clients, communicate ideas, and compete for attention. Now, with the integration of Niimblr’s technology, Lumion users will soon gain access to new capabilities that let them manage feedback, collaborate with clients, and drive decisions more effectively.A new cloud-collaboration platform, designed from the ground up for architects, will be unveiled later this month.About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.Learn more at www.lumion.com Media ContactLogos, product screenshots, and interview opportunities are available upon request.For press inquiries, please contact: media@lumion.com

